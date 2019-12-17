Realme Buds Air launch: Features, price in India

Realme has just launched its much anticipated Realme Buds Air in the market. Buds Air the first true wireless Realme-branded earbuds to land in India. The company is likely to compete with a number of Chinese and local companies in the budget wireless earbuds market. In addition to the Realme Buds Air, the company also launched its Realme X2 smartphone along with a wireless charging pad. The company also launched its digital payment service known as Realme Pay. We have already covered the details of the Realme X2 in a dedicated post. Now, let’s focus on the Realme Buds Air.

Realme Buds Air price, and availability

The smartphone maker has priced the Realme Buds Air for Rs 3,999. Taking a look at the design, the Buds Air look somewhat inspired by the Apple AirPods. As per the announcement, the Buds Air is now available on sale as part of a limited “Hate-to-wait” sale. Interested buyers can head to Realme.com or Flipkart to make the purchase. This announcement comes almost a week after the company shared information about a Rs 400 worth discount on the Buds Air. Interested buyers can either take part in the early sale or wait for the proper sale starting from December 23rd, 2019. The Realme confirmed that it will be selling individual Buds in case the user loses one. In addition, users can also purchase the charging case separately. Buyers can choose Buds Air from three color variants including Black, White, and Yellow.

Watch: Realme X2 Pro Review

Specifications

Taking a look at the specifications, Realme has added a number of features to the Realme Buds Air. First up, the wireless buds come with a custom R1 chip. The company clarified that this chip allows for several stand-out features such as the “Super Low Latency” gaming mode. Realme claims that this model can cut down the audio latency or delay by almost half. The company has also added LCP advanced multi-layer composite diaphragm and 12mm audio drivers in the Buds Air.

The wearables also come with Bluetooth v5.0 out of the box for improved connectivity and audio quality. Realme has also added a Dynamic Bass Boost solution to improve bass reproduction. It also features environment noise cancellation during calls. The company has also added LED lights on the case to indicate charging levels Talking about the much-anticipated part, the Realme Buds Air offers 3 hours of playback time.

In addition, the case offers 15 hours of additional battery backup. This means that users can enjoy a total of 17-hours of playback. The charging case features a USB Type-C at the bottom along with support for 19W wireless charging. The Realme Buds Air also features instant auto-connect, smart in-ear detection with an optical sensor, touch controls, and built-in Google Assistant support. It will also come with Google Fast Pair support for seamless pairing.