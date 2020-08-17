comscore Realme Buds Classic India launch on August 18: Check features
  • Realme Buds Classic India launch on August 18: Check features and other details
Realme Buds Classic India launch on August 18: Check features and other details

While the company is yet to officially confirm details, Amazon has already revealed a few details about the upcoming Realme Buds Classic.

  • Published: August 17, 2020 11:54 AM IST
Realme Buds Classic

Realme is all set to launch two new smartphones in India on August 18, which is tomorrow. These include Realme C12 and Realme C15. Apart from these, the brand will launch a new pair of wired earphones in the country. The product will be called Realme Buds Classic. The company already offers wired earphones, wireless earbuds, and neckband-style buds too. While the company is yet to officially confirm details, Amazon has already revealed a few details about the upcoming Realme Buds Classic. Also Read - Realme C12 and Realme C15 India launch tomorrow: Here's expected price, features, specifications and more

Realme Buds Classic features

Ahead of the official India launch, the e-commerce giant has revealed that the new Realme Buds Classic will sport a half in-ear design with a rounded shape for a better fit into the ear canal. It features a built-in single button. The earphones offer 14.2mm drivers. The company is claiming that users will get deeper bass and clearer vocals with these new Realme Buds earphones. Also Read - Realme C3 update brings July security update with new features

There will also be a built-in HD microphone to better call quality. The Realme Buds Classic will also come a built-in cable organizer, as per the Amazon website. The earphones will be available in two colors, including Black and White. The upcoming Realme earphones will go on sale via Amazon and Realme.com. The Realme C12, Realme C15, and Realme Buds Classic India launch will begin on August 18 at 12:30PM. Also Read - Realme Smart TV range goes on open sale in India: Check offers, price in India, features and more

The phones will be available for purchase via Flipkart. Both the handsets are already available in other markets, so we know what could be the possible specs of them. The budget phones will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery. The C12 will sport a triple rear camera setup and the C15 will have a quad rear camera system. The company is expected to launch the Realme C12 and Realme C15 smartphones under Rs 10,000 price segment in India.

Features Realme C15
Price
Chipset Helio G35 Gaming Processor 12nm Octa-Core Processor
OS UI realm Based on Android 10
Display 6.5 “HD + Mini-drop Fullscreen-1600-by-720-Pixel Resolution
Internal Memory 3GB / 4GB
Rear Camera 13MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Lens + 2MP B&W Lens + 2MP Retro Lens
Front Camera 8MP AI Selfie Camera
Battery 6000mAh
  Published Date: August 17, 2020 11:54 AM IST

