comscore Realme Buds Q wireless earphone open sale on Amazon India | BGR.in
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Buds Q available on open sale: Price, offers, and all you need to know
News

Realme Buds Q available on open sale: Price, offers, and all you need to know

News

Consumers looking to buy Realme Buds Q wireless can head over to Realme.com and Amazon India for the open sale. Realme hasn't announced anything officially, so we are not sure if this open sale remains active permanently.

  • Published: July 3, 2020 4:11 PM IST
Realme Buds Q

Realme’s newly launched Buds Q wireless earphones are now available on open sale. The company launched it about a week back, and we saw its debut sale on July 1. Following the first sale, Realme announced that the earbuds sold over 25,000 units in the first sale. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा एंड्रॉयड 11 बीटा अपडेट, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

Consumers looking to buy Realme Buds Q wireless can head over to Realme.com and Amazon India for the open sale. Realme hasn’t announced anything officially, so we are not sure if this open sale remains active permanently, or the company is trying to sell out extra stock. Typically, Realme keeps 4-5 flash sales before putting the product on open sale. Also Read - Realme Buds Q sells over 25,000 units in first sale, claims brand

Realme Buds Q: Price in India

Anyway, the Realme Buds Q true wireless earbuds were launched alongside the Realme X3 series in India on June 25. The Realme Buds Q are available in three color options. These are black, white, and yellow. The earbuds are priced at Rs 1,999. Also Read - Realme 6i Indian variant could be a rebadged Realme 6s, suggests report

Realme Buds Q specifications

The budget Buds Q features 10mm drivers and supports both the SBC and AAC codec. The Buds Q also offers a super low latency gaming mode at 119ms. They feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and IPX4 certification for water resistance.

The Realme truly wireless earphones also come with touch gestures support on each bud. These can further be customized to a user’s preference using the Realme Link app. The Buds Q wireless was first launched in China last month. The Buds Q earbuds have been designed in collaboration with French designer Jose Levy. They feature 10mm drivers under the hood and have interchangeable ear tips made of silicone. These are also IPX4 rated, which means it can survive water and dust splashes.

Video: Realme Watch Review

The case of the Realme Buds Q features a micro-USB port for charging. However, there is no wireless charging like the Buds Air. The earbuds offer support for the Realme Link app, super-low latency mode, touch controls, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The company claims that users will get up to 4.5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. Along with the case, a full charge can last you up to 20 hours.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 3, 2020 4:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Realme C3 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
News
Realme C3 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Realme Buds Q available on open sale: All you need to know

News

Realme Buds Q available on open sale: All you need to know

PUBG Mobile Ancient Secret Event leaks ahead of launch

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Ancient Secret Event leaks ahead of launch

OnePlus Nord India pre-orders to go live soon; Amazon listing shared interesting details

News

OnePlus Nord India pre-orders to go live soon; Amazon listing shared interesting details

Samsung Galaxy S8 series gets June 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S8 series gets June 2020 security patch

Most Popular

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Realme C3 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Realme Buds Q available on open sale: All you need to know

OnePlus Nord India pre-orders to go live soon; Amazon listing shared interesting details

Samsung Galaxy S8 series gets June 2020 security patch

TikTok's Indian alternative 'Chingari' crosses over 10 million downloads in 22 days

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme C3 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Realme C3 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Realme Buds Q available on open sale: All you need to know

News

Realme Buds Q available on open sale: All you need to know
OnePlus Nord India pre-orders to go live soon; Amazon listing shared interesting details

News

OnePlus Nord India pre-orders to go live soon; Amazon listing shared interesting details
TikTok's Indian alternative 'Chingari' crosses over 10 million downloads in 22 days

News

TikTok's Indian alternative 'Chingari' crosses over 10 million downloads in 22 days
Best 5G Phones Launched in India in 2020

Top Products

Best 5G Phones Launched in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Buds Q ने पहली सेल में किया धमाल, कुछ ही मिनटों में कंपनी ने बेचे इतने ईयरबड्स

चीन ने भारत में 59 ऐप पर रोक लगाने को ‘पक्षपातपूर्ण’ बताया, अब कर रहा है ये रिक्वेस्ट

TikTok के देसी विकल्प Chingari App एक करोड़ बार हुआ डाउनलोड

ROG Phone 3 इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेंगे दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

PUBG गेम हुआ बैन, जानें क्या है वजह

Latest Videos

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Features

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner
BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India
Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

News

Realme C3 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
News
Realme C3 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Realme Buds Q available on open sale: All you need to know

News

Realme Buds Q available on open sale: All you need to know
OnePlus Nord India pre-orders to go live soon; Amazon listing shared interesting details

News

OnePlus Nord India pre-orders to go live soon; Amazon listing shared interesting details
Samsung Galaxy S8 series gets June 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S8 series gets June 2020 security patch
TikTok's Indian alternative 'Chingari' crosses over 10 million downloads in 22 days

News

TikTok's Indian alternative 'Chingari' crosses over 10 million downloads in 22 days

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers