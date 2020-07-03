Realme’s newly launched Buds Q wireless earphones are now available on open sale. The company launched it about a week back, and we saw its debut sale on July 1. Following the first sale, Realme announced that the earbuds sold over 25,000 units in the first sale. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा एंड्रॉयड 11 बीटा अपडेट, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

Consumers looking to buy Realme Buds Q wireless can head over to Realme.com and Amazon India for the open sale. Realme hasn't announced anything officially, so we are not sure if this open sale remains active permanently, or the company is trying to sell out extra stock. Typically, Realme keeps 4-5 flash sales before putting the product on open sale.

Realme Buds Q: Price in India

Anyway, the Realme Buds Q true wireless earbuds were launched alongside the Realme X3 series in India on June 25. The Realme Buds Q are available in three color options. These are black, white, and yellow. The earbuds are priced at Rs 1,999.

Realme Buds Q specifications

The budget Buds Q features 10mm drivers and supports both the SBC and AAC codec. The Buds Q also offers a super low latency gaming mode at 119ms. They feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and IPX4 certification for water resistance.

The Realme truly wireless earphones also come with touch gestures support on each bud. These can further be customized to a user’s preference using the Realme Link app. The Buds Q wireless was first launched in China last month. The Buds Q earbuds have been designed in collaboration with French designer Jose Levy. They feature 10mm drivers under the hood and have interchangeable ear tips made of silicone. These are also IPX4 rated, which means it can survive water and dust splashes.

The case of the Realme Buds Q features a micro-USB port for charging. However, there is no wireless charging like the Buds Air. The earbuds offer support for the Realme Link app, super-low latency mode, touch controls, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The company claims that users will get up to 4.5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. Along with the case, a full charge can last you up to 20 hours.