comscore Realme Buds Q, backpack first sale today: Price in India, specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Buds Q, backpack first sale today: Price in India, specifications
News

Realme Buds Q, backpack first sale today: Price in India, specifications

News

The Realme Buds Q will go on sale in India today at 12:00PM and wireless earphones' price in India is set at Rs 1,999.

  • Published: July 1, 2020 9:03 AM IST
Realme-Buds-Q-Review-BGR-Cover

The Realme Buds Q is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today. The flash sale will start at 12:00PM today and buyers can get the wireless earphones via Realme.com and Amazon.in. Realme launched its new audio product in three color variants, including black, white, and yellow. The Realme Buds Q price in India is set at Rs 1,999.

Apart from the TWS wireless earphone, the recently launched Realme Adventurer backpack will also be on sale in India today. The rugged backpack is made for travel enthusiasts. This Realme Adventurer Backpack is priced at Rs 1,499 in India. Apart from Amazon and Realme.com, customers will also be able to but it via Flipkart.

Watch: BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager – POCO India

Realme Buds Q: Specifications, features

The Buds Q earbuds have been designed in collaboration with French designer Jose Levy. They feature 10mm drivers under the hood, and have interchangeable ear tips made of silicone. The new pair of wireless earphones are also IPX4 rated, which means it can survive water and dust splashes. The newly launched Realme Buds Q weighs about 3.6grams and the total weight with the case is 35.3g. The true wireless earphones also support the standard SBC as well as the higher AAC codec.

Realme claims that the case supports 30W fast wired charging. Also, there is no wireless charging tech here. The case of the earbuds features a micro-USB port for charging. The earbuds offer support for the Realme Link app, super-low latency mode, touch controls, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The Chinese company claims that users will get up to 4.5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. With the case, the company claims that users will get up to 20 hours battery life. The brand will be selling the earphones in three color variants, which include yellow, black, and white.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 1, 2020 9:03 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp update: Animated Stickers, QR Codes and more features are now official
News
WhatsApp update: Animated Stickers, QR Codes and more features are now official
Ubisoft teases futuristic battle royale game called Hyper Scape

Gaming

Ubisoft teases futuristic battle royale game called Hyper Scape

Honor 9X Pro gets May 2020 security patch with new update

News

Honor 9X Pro gets May 2020 security patch with new update

Redmi 9A could become Poco's first phone under Rs 10,000

News

Redmi 9A could become Poco's first phone under Rs 10,000

Call of Duty: Warzone now supports 200-player matches

Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone now supports 200-player matches

Most Popular

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Realme Buds Q Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

WhatsApp update: Animated Stickers, QR Codes and more features are now official

Honor 9X Pro gets May 2020 security patch with new update

Redmi 9A could become Poco's first phone under Rs 10,000

Tiktok's desi alternative 'Chingari' gets over 2.5 million downloads

Google Pixel 4a features on IMDA listing, reaches BIS certification

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020
Best Budget Phone Under 8000 in India

Top Products

Best Budget Phone Under 8000 in India
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

Android 11 Beta : जानें कितना बदल जाएगा आपका स्मार्टफोन, गूगल ने किए कई सारे बदलाव

TikTok के सीईओ ने बैन किए जाने के बाद टिकटॉक इंडिया के कर्मचारियों के लिए शेयर किया मैसेज

Oppo Reno 3 Pro की कीमतों में कटौती, जानें नए दाम और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Poco M2 Pro स्मार्टफोन 7 जुलाई को भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ये होगी खासियत

Moto G 5G स्मार्टफोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस लीक, ये होंगी खूबियां

Latest Videos

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Features

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner
BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India
Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

News

WhatsApp update: Animated Stickers, QR Codes and more features are now official
News
WhatsApp update: Animated Stickers, QR Codes and more features are now official
Honor 9X Pro gets May 2020 security patch with new update

News

Honor 9X Pro gets May 2020 security patch with new update
Redmi 9A could become Poco's first phone under Rs 10,000

News

Redmi 9A could become Poco's first phone under Rs 10,000
Tiktok's desi alternative 'Chingari' gets over 2.5 million downloads

News

Tiktok's desi alternative 'Chingari' gets over 2.5 million downloads
Google Pixel 4a features on IMDA listing, reaches BIS certification

News

Google Pixel 4a features on IMDA listing, reaches BIS certification

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers