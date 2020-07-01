Realme Buds Q, backpack first sale today: Price in India, specifications

The Realme Buds Q is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today. The flash sale will start at 12:00PM today and buyers can get the wireless earphones via Realme.com and Amazon.in. Realme launched its new audio product in three color variants, including black, white, and yellow. The Realme Buds Q price in India is set at Rs 1,999.

Apart from the TWS wireless earphone, the recently launched Realme Adventurer backpack will also be on sale in India today. The rugged backpack is made for travel enthusiasts. This Realme Adventurer Backpack is priced at Rs 1,499 in India. Apart from Amazon and Realme.com, customers will also be able to but it via Flipkart.

Realme Buds Q: Specifications, features

The Buds Q earbuds have been designed in collaboration with French designer Jose Levy. They feature 10mm drivers under the hood, and have interchangeable ear tips made of silicone. The new pair of wireless earphones are also IPX4 rated, which means it can survive water and dust splashes. The newly launched Realme Buds Q weighs about 3.6grams and the total weight with the case is 35.3g. The true wireless earphones also support the standard SBC as well as the higher AAC codec.

Realme claims that the case supports 30W fast wired charging. Also, there is no wireless charging tech here. The case of the earbuds features a micro-USB port for charging. The earbuds offer support for the Realme Link app, super-low latency mode, touch controls, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The Chinese company claims that users will get up to 4.5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. With the case, the company claims that users will get up to 20 hours battery life. The brand will be selling the earphones in three color variants, which include yellow, black, and white.