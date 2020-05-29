Realme Buds Q true wireless earbuds to launch soon in India

Just Days ago, Realme launched an affordable alternative to the Realme Buds Air in the form of the Realme Buds Air Neo. The new earbuds feature a lot of features to still make them value for money true wireless earphones in the price segment. However it now seems Realme has another set of earbuds in the pipeline for people looking for something even cheaper, the Realme Buds Q. Teased to be priced under Rs 2,000, the buds will go up against the likes of the recently launched Redmi Earbuds S and other earbuds in the segment. Also Read - Realme Power Bank 2 goes on sale at 12 noon today for Rs 999; check details

In a recent tweet, Realme CMO Francis Wang pointed out all the great aspects of the recently launched Buds Air Neo. However he ended the tweet by saying "Still looking for TrueWiless below 2k? #realmeBudsQ coming soon". Soon, users of the Realme Link app also started seeing the Realme Buds Q pop up in its menus.

In case you didn't already know, the Realme Buds Q are a pair of affordable true wireless earbuds that the brand launched not long ago in China. Unlike the Buds Air and Buds Air Neo, the Realme Buds Q feature a stem-less design. The Buds Q comes with a price label of RMB 149, which is around Rs 1,600 in India. As part of the launch, the company is offering the earphones at a discounted price of RMB 129 (roughly Rs 1,370).

#BudsAirNeo brings features like Super Low Lantency, 13mm big bass, 10m wireless range, standing at the best choice below 3k. Still looking for TrueWiless below 2k? #realmeBudsQ coming soon. pic.twitter.com/A2f5mb9MlH — Francis Wang (@FrancisRealme) May 29, 2020

The Realme Buds Q has been designed in collaboration with French designer Jose Levy. They feature 10mm drivers under the hood and have interchangeable ear tips made of silicone. The earbuds are also rated IPX4. This means it can survive water and dust splashes. The weight of the Buds Q weighs is about 3.6 grams and along with the case that is 35.3 grams.

Unlike the Buds Air and Buds Air Neo, the Buds Q will not feature wireless charging. Instead, users will only have wired charging via a Micro USB cable. The brand also claims that the case can support wired charging at 30W. Features include Bluetooth 5.0 support, super-low latency mode, touch controls, and more. Realme also claims the Buds Q are capable of delivering 4.5 hours of playback in a single charge.