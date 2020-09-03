Realme Buds Q in 'Quite White' color now available on Amazon India

Realme’s wireless Buds Q come in three color options in India. The company launched it June, and these wireless earphones are already available on open sale. Consumers looking to buy Realme Buds Q wireless can head over to Realme.com and Amazon India to purchase it anytime. Also Read - Realme 7 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Which mass-market midrange phone is the one to go for?

Starting today, the Realme Buds Q ‘Quite White’ color option will also be made available on Amazon India, just like the Realme website. The other two color options include Quite Black and Quite Yellow. The earbuds are priced at Rs 1,999. Also Read - Realme 7 review: Unbeatable gaming package on budget

Realme Buds Q: Specifications, features

The budget Buds Q features 10mm drivers and supports both the SBC and AAC codec. The Buds Q also offers a super low latency gaming mode at 119ms. They feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and IPX4 certification for water resistance. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price and specifications

The Realme truly wireless earphones also come with touch gestures support on each bud. These can further be customized to a user’s preference using the Realme Link app. The Buds Q wireless was first launched in China last month. The Buds Q earbuds have been designed in collaboration with French designer Jose Levy. They feature 10mm drivers under the hood and have interchangeable ear tips made of silicone. These are also IPX4 rated, which means it can survive water and dust splashes.

Video: Realme Watch Review

The case of the Realme Buds Q features a micro-USB port for charging. However, there is no wireless charging like the Buds Air. The earbuds offer support for the Realme Link app, super-low latency mode, touch controls, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The company claims that users will get up to 4.5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. Along with the case, a full charge can last you up to 20 hours.