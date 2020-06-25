comscore Realme Buds Q launched in India; check price, features | BGR India
News

Realme Buds Q launched in India for Rs 1,999; check details

News

Apart from the Realme X3 Series and the Realme Buds Q, the brand also launched the Realme Adventurer Backpack in India today.

  • Updated: June 25, 2020 1:23 PM IST
Realme Buds Q

Realme Just launched the Realme Buds Q true wireless earbuds in India, alongside the Realme X3 series. The earbuds are the brand’s third pair of true wireless earbuds and the first to feature a stem-less design, unlike the Buds Air. Targeting the ultra-affordable true wireless segment, the Buds Q competes with other budget-oriented earbuds like the Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S. Also Read - Realme X3 Series, Buds Q India launch today: Livestream details, specifications and more

The Realme Buds Q wireless was first launched in China last month. The Buds Q earbuds have been designed in collaboration with French designer Jose Levy. They feature 10mm drivers under the hood and have interchangeable ear tips made of silicone. These are also IPX4 rated, which means it can survive water and dust splashes. Also Read - Realme Buds Air Neo Review: Decent wireless audio experience made more affordable

Realme Buds Q wireless: Features and specifications

The case of the Realme Buds Q features a micro-USB port for charging. However, there is no wireless charging like the Buds Air.  The earbuds offer support for the Realme Link app, super-low latency mode, touch controls, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The company claims that users will get up to 4.5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. Along with the case, a full charge can last you up to 20 hours. Also Read - Realme Buds Air Review: Affordable ‘True Wireless’ earbuds for the masses

The Buds Q also features 10mm dynamic audio drivers which should be able to give clean and deep punchy sounds. Further, the true wireless earphones also support the standard SBC as well as the higher AAC codec, which should appeal to music lovers who listen to higher quality audio files. Both the buds and the case are extremely lightweight and compact, coming in at just 3.6 grams per earbud, while the case weighs about 35 grams with the case inside.

Price and availability

The Realme Buds Q will be available in three color variants in India. These are black, white, and yellow. The earbuds are priced at Rs 1999. They will be available on Realme.com and Amazon starting July 1,2020.

Realme Adventurer Backpack

Apart from the X3 series and the Buds Q, Realme also launched its new Adventurer backpack in India. The rugged backpack is made for travel enthusiasts. It includes a bunch of practical pockets, design elements, and features meant for the adventurer on the go. The bag is currently available only in black but will later be launched in other colors as well. The Realme Adventurer Backpack costs Rs 1499 in India. It will be available on Realme.com, Flipkart and Amazon starting July 1, 2020 12 PM.

  • Published Date: June 25, 2020 1:13 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 25, 2020 1:23 PM IST

