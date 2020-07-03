comscore Realme Buds Q TWS sells over 25,000 units in first sale | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Buds Q sells over 25,000 units in first sale, claims brand
News

Realme Buds Q sells over 25,000 units in first sale, claims brand

News

The budget Realme Buds Q features 10mm drivers and supports both the SBC and AAC codec.

  • Published: July 3, 2020 11:41 AM IST
Realme-Buds-Q-Review-BGR-5

Realme recently launched its third addition to the lineup of true wireless audio products. Unlike the Buds Air and Buds Air Neo, the Realme Buds Q featured a stem-less in-ear design, an entry-level price, and features to back it up. The earbuds directly compete with the Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S that was also launched not very long ago. After the Realme Buds Q went on its first sale recently, a tweet by the brand has revealed that the earbuds sold over 25,000 units in the first sale. Also Read - Realme 6i Indian variant could be a rebadged Realme 6s, suggests report

The tweet came from the official handle of the Realme Link app, a companion application for all of Realme’s audio and wearable products. The Realme Buds Q was launched alongside the 4G flagship Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom smartphones.

Watch: Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Realme Buds Q specifications

The budget Buds Q features 10mm drivers and supports both the SBC and AAC codec. The Buds Q also offers a super low latency gaming mode at 119ms. They feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and IPX4 certification for water resistance.

The Realme truly wireless earphones also come with touch gestures support on each bud. These can further be customized to a user’s preference using the Realme Link app. The Buds Q wireless was first launched in China last month. The Buds Q earbuds have been designed in collaboration with French designer Jose Levy. They feature 10mm drivers under the hood and have interchangeable ear tips made of silicone. These are also IPX4 rated, which means it can survive water and dust splashes.

Realme Buds Q Review: Setting the bar high for budget true wireless earbuds

Also Read

Realme Buds Q Review: Setting the bar high for budget true wireless earbuds

The case of the Realme Buds Q features a micro-USB port for charging. However, there is no wireless charging like the Buds Air.  The earbuds offer support for the Realme Link app, super-low latency mode, touch controls, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The company claims that users will get up to 4.5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. Along with the case, a full charge can last you up to 20 hours.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 3, 2020 11:41 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Upcoming 5G Phones in India in 2020
Top Products
Upcoming 5G Phones in India in 2020
Xiaomi could develop its own chipset with Mediatek

News

Xiaomi could develop its own chipset with Mediatek

Google launches SmartReply feature for YouTube Studio

News

Google launches SmartReply feature for YouTube Studio

Realme Buds Q sells over 25,000 units in first sale

News

Realme Buds Q sells over 25,000 units in first sale

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Most Popular

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Xiaomi could develop its own chipset with Mediatek

Google launches SmartReply feature for YouTube Studio

Realme Buds Q sells over 25,000 units in first sale

Jio Platforms gets its 11th investor in the form of Intel

Realme 6i Indian variant could be a rebadged Realme 6s

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Upcoming 5G Phones in India in 2020

Top Products

Upcoming 5G Phones in India in 2020
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020
Best Budget Phone Under 8000 in India

Top Products

Best Budget Phone Under 8000 in India
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X50 Pro पर मिलेगा एंड्रॉयड 11 बीटा अपडेट, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

देसी वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग एप Jio Meet हुआ लॉन्च, जूम को देगा कड़ी टक्कर

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया 65 इंच डिस्प्ले वाला Mi TV Master, ये हैं खूबियां

जियो प्लेटफॉर्म्स को मिला 12वां निवेशक, अब तक 1,17,588.45 लाख करोड़ का हुआ निवेश

Motorola One Fusion स्मार्टफोन क्वार्ड कैमरा सेटअप और Snapdragon 710 चिपसेट के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Features

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner
BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India
Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

News

Xiaomi could develop its own chipset with Mediatek
News
Xiaomi could develop its own chipset with Mediatek
Google launches SmartReply feature for YouTube Studio

News

Google launches SmartReply feature for YouTube Studio
Realme Buds Q sells over 25,000 units in first sale

News

Realme Buds Q sells over 25,000 units in first sale
Jio Platforms gets its 11th investor in the form of Intel

News

Jio Platforms gets its 11th investor in the form of Intel
Realme 6i Indian variant could be a rebadged Realme 6s

News

Realme 6i Indian variant could be a rebadged Realme 6s

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers