Realme recently launched its third addition to the lineup of true wireless audio products. Unlike the Buds Air and Buds Air Neo, the Realme Buds Q featured a stem-less in-ear design, an entry-level price, and features to back it up. The earbuds directly compete with the Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S that was also launched not very long ago. After the Realme Buds Q went on its first sale recently, a tweet by the brand has revealed that the earbuds sold over 25,000 units in the first sale. Also Read - Realme 6i Indian variant could be a rebadged Realme 6s, suggests report

The tweet came from the official handle of the Realme Link app, a companion application for all of Realme’s audio and wearable products. The Realme Buds Q was launched alongside the 4G flagship Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom smartphones.

Realme Buds Q specifications

The budget Buds Q features 10mm drivers and supports both the SBC and AAC codec. The Buds Q also offers a super low latency gaming mode at 119ms. They feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and IPX4 certification for water resistance.

The Realme truly wireless earphones also come with touch gestures support on each bud. These can further be customized to a user’s preference using the Realme Link app. The Buds Q wireless was first launched in China last month. The Buds Q earbuds have been designed in collaboration with French designer Jose Levy. They feature 10mm drivers under the hood and have interchangeable ear tips made of silicone. These are also IPX4 rated, which means it can survive water and dust splashes.

The case of the Realme Buds Q features a micro-USB port for charging. However, there is no wireless charging like the Buds Air. The earbuds offer support for the Realme Link app, super-low latency mode, touch controls, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The company claims that users will get up to 4.5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. Along with the case, a full charge can last you up to 20 hours.