Realme Buds Q TWS earbuds get certified in Indonesia

Realme Buds Q could be the next true wireless earbuds from the Chinese smartphone maker. To recall, Realme Buds Air was introduced in December as the first true wireless earbuds from the company. However, it has been known for some time that the company is preparing to expand the product lineup with new models. Realme Buds Air Neo is expected to be one of those models and Realme Buds Q could be another addition. The Buds Q has been spotted on the Indonesia telecom certification website. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 with Helio G80 goes on first sale today at 12PM: Should you buy?

Realme Buds Q launch soon: Here’s what we know so far

Realme Buds Q has appeared on the certification website, which hints at an imminent launch. It is not immediately clear whether Realme Buds Air Neo and Buds Q are different products. The certification site shows that the TWS earbud has been certified in Indonesia with the model number Realme RMA215. The certification of the device does not reveal the specifications and features of the TWS earbuds. However, it does confirm that such a moniker exists and could become official in the coming days. Also Read - Realme C3, Realme C2 price changed in India: Here's everything you need to know

Realme has announced a big event in China on May 25 where it is said to unveil a total of 8 new products. We might see the Realme Buds Q launch at this planned event next week. At this event, Realme is expected to launch the Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom smartphones. It is expected to be joined by true wireless earbuds, power banks and other devices. We already know that Realme X3 series is coming to India soon and CEO Madhav Sheth has made it clear via his official social media handles. Also Read - Realme X3 Super Zoom, Realme X3 and Realme TV spotted on brand's support page

Realme Buds Air, the first true wireless earbuds from the company, is six months old. With Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 launching in India this month, there is a possibility that Realme will mount another challenge. Realme Buds Air has an edge with its cheaper price and support for features like wireless charging. However, the new true wireless earbuds from the Chinese company might ditch fancy features to reach a more affordable price point.