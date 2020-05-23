Realme Buds Q truly wireless earbuds confirmed to launch on May 25

Realme has confirmed that the Buds Q TWS will also be launched in China on May 25. The Chinese company is hosting a mega event in China on May 25, where the company is expected to unveil 7 other products. The latest Realme Buds Q TWS will be another addition to that list. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 Review: बजट सेगमेंट में दमदार ऑप्शन

Realme notes that the company has collaborated with French designer Jose Levy for the Realme Buds Q TWS. The company posted this information on Weibo (via GizChina) microblogging channel in China. The post also contains the photo of the earbuds in a Black color. Also Read - Realme TV smart remote first look teased, dedicated keys for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

These earbuds look similar to Samsung Galaxy Buds and can be seen in a pebble-shaped case. Even the post states that the Realme Buds Q TWS earbuds are “inspired by soft and round pebble.” At present, only this much information is made available by the company. Also Read - Realme TV 'Blind Order' sale with Rs 2,000 deposit amount is now Live ahead of the launch

Realme is also expected to launch another pair of truly wireless earphones, the Realme Buds Air Neo, at the same event on May 25. The same are also expected to launch in India on the same day. These are already listed on Flipkart.

Realme Buds Air Neo leaked specifications

According to previous leaks and rumors, the Realme Buds Air Neo will have a similar aesthetic design as its predecessor, the Buds Air. It will also come with a charging case that has an LED light to indicate the battery status and a button for synchronization.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

The new TWS headphones will work on the protocol with Bluetooth 5.0. In addition, the new Buds Air Neo will receive a special R1 chip. That will improve sound quality and give sufficient battery life usage. As per the leaks, the device will also get 13mm emitters. Realme will also offer a special gaming mode feature that will reduce the signal latency delay by 51 percent.