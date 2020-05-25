comscore Realme Buds Q wireless earphones launched for around Rs 1,600
News

Realme Buds Q wireless earphones launched in China for around Rs 1,600: Check features

News

As part of the launch, the company is offering the Realme Buds Q wireless earphones at a discounted price of RMB 129 (roughly Rs 1,370).

  Published: May 25, 2020 2:45 PM IST
Realme Buds Q

Realme launched a bunch of new products in China today, including two new earphones. The company has launched Realme Buds Air Neo wireless earphones in China and India too. Apart from this audio product, the brand has also unveiled Realme Buds Q earphones. While the Buds Air Neo features a design similar to previous Realme wireless earphones, the Buds Q offers a different design.

The Realme Buds Q comes with a price label of RMB 149, which is around Rs 1,600 in India. As part of the launch, the company is offering the earphones at a discounted price of RMB 129 (roughly Rs 1,370). The company’s new Air Neo earphones will cost RMB 269 (roughly Rs 2,870). In India, the same Realme Buds Air Neo will be available with a price tag of Rs 2,999 when it goes on sale at 3:00PM today. Read on to know more about the Buds Q wireless earphones.

Watch: Realme Narzo 10 Review

The Buds Q earbuds have been designed in collaboration with French designer Jose Levy. They feature 10mm drivers under the hood, and have interchangeable ear tips made of silicone. The new pair of wireless earphones are also IPX4 rated, which means it can survive water and dust splashes. The newly launched Realme Buds Q weighs about 3.6grams and the total weight with the case is 35.3g.

Realme claims that the case supports 30W fast wired charging. Also, there is no wireless charging tech here. The case of the earbuds features a micro-USB port for charging. The earbuds offer support for the Realme Link app, super-low latency mode, touch controls, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The Chinese company claims that users will get up to 4.5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. The brand will be selling the earphones in three color variants, which include yellow, black, and white.

  • Published Date: May 25, 2020 2:45 PM IST

