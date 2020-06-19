comscore Realme Buds Q wireless India launch on June 25: All you need to know
Realme Buds Q wireless India launch on June 25: All you need to know

Realme Buds Q wireless will launch in India alongside Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom on June 25 at 12:30PM.

  Published: June 19, 2020 12:05 PM IST
realme-buds-q-wireless-earbuds-india-launch-date

Realme has confirmed that it’ll now launch the Buds Q wireless earphones in India on June 25 alongside the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphones. The Realme Buds Q wireless were first launched in China last month. The company had also teased its India launch suggesting it to be priced under Rs 2,000. Also Read - Realme Smart TV full-HD 43-inch Review: Falls short on expectations

In China, the Realme Buds Q come with a price label of RMB 149, which is roughly around Rs 1,600. So we can expect these wireless earbuds to have similar pricing for India. It appears that these earbuds will directly tale on the Redmi Earbuds S, which are priced at Rs 1,799 in India. Interestingly, both these earbuds look similar in design. Anyway, the company will officially launch these wireless earbuds in India alongside Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom on June 25 at 12:30PM. Also Read - Redmi Earbuds S Review: Xiaomi's budget true wireless earbuds does not surprise

The Buds Q earbuds have been designed in collaboration with French designer Jose Levy. They feature 10mm drivers under the hood, and have interchangeable ear tips made of silicone. These are also IPX4 rated, which means it can survive water and dust splashes. Also Read - Realme Buds Q confirmed to launch soon in India, will compete against Redmi Earbuds S

Realme Buds Q wireless: Features and specifications

Realme claims that the case supports 30W fast wired charging. Also, there is no wireless charging tech here. The case of the earbuds features a micro-USB port for charging. The earbuds offer support for the Realme Link app, super-low latency mode, touch controls, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The Chinese company claims that users will get up to 4.5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge.

Video: Realme Watch Review

In China, the The Realme Buds Q wireless come in three color variants, which include yellow, black, and white. These weigh about 3.6grams and the total weight with the case is 35.3g. As we have already mentioned above, these earbuds feature 10mm drivers, and come with interchangeable ear tips made of silicone.

