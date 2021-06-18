Realme is all set to bring another pair of truly wireless earbuds to India in the form of the Realme Buds Q2, which will make its entry on June 24.

The audio product will launch alongside the Narzo 30 4G/5G phones and a new 32-inch smart TV. Here’s a look at what all we know.

Realme Buds Q2 India launch confirmed

Realme has started sending media invites for the June 24 launch event, which will commence at 12: 30 am. It will be live-streamed via the company’s YouTube channel. Although, we don’t have a link at the time of writing.

Alternatively, interested people can head to Realme’s social media platforms to know more about the upcoming launches.

Realme Buds Q2 features, price and more

The Realme Buds Q2 will come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) as its main highlight. Much like Realme’s previous audio products, the successor to the Buds Q will be focused on the bass and sport an in-ear design.

For those who don’t know, the Realme Buds Q2 was launched in Pakistan recently. The Indian variant is expected to share a resemblance with the one launched previously.

It is likely to come with a 10mm Bass Driver and the BassBoost+ technology for enhanced audio output. We can expect a playback time of up to 20 hours, Super Low latency mode, improved touch controls, the instant connection feature, and even IPX4 water resistance.

While pricing details remain unknown, it is likely to fall under Rs 5,000.

Other product launches

To recall, Realme will also launch the Narzo 30 and a new smart TV. The Narzo 30 will arrive in India in both 4G and 4G variants. While the 4G variant will get a MediaTek Helio G95 chip, the 5G one will be powered by a Dimensity 700 SoC.

Both are expected to get 48-megapixel cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and more. The 5G version will support 18W fast charging, while the 4G variant will come with faster 30W charging tech.

The smart TV will come with a 32-inch screen, 24W quad stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Android 9.0 Pie, and more.