comscore Realme Buds Q2 with ANC, Realme Smart TV FHD 32-inch launched: Price in India, specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Buds Q2 with ANC, Realme Smart TV FHD 32-inch launched: Price in India, specs
News

Realme Buds Q2 with ANC, Realme Smart TV FHD 32-inch launched: Price in India, specs

News

Realme Buds Q2 with ANC, Game mode launched in India at Rs 2,499, the new Realme Smart TV FHD 32-inch launched under Rs 20000, the products will go on sale next week.

Realme Buds Q2 price in India

Realme expanding its wearable and smartphone portfolio in India has launched the new Realme Buds Q2 TWS earbuds and the Realme Smart TV FHD 32-inch. The products will be available for purchase starting next week via leading e-commerce platforms and the official Realme website. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 4G/5G, Buds Q2, smart TV India launch today: Where to watch live stream?

Realme Buds Q2 price in India, availability

Realme Buds Q2 ANC TWS earbuds price in India is set at Rs 2,499. The new earbuds will go on sale from June 30 at 12 PM. Prospective buyers can head to Amazon, realme.com, or brick and mortar stores nearby to grab the new Realme Buds Q2 TWS earbuds. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30, Buds Q2 price leaked days before India launch: What to expect?

Realme Buds Q2 specs

Realme Buds Q2, the latest audio wearable comes with a 10mm driver and has ANC (active noise cancellation) support. Realme claims that the ANC feature can cancel up to 25 db noise. Powering the earbuds is the R2 chipset. Each earbud has a touch panel that supports gestures like play/pause, turning on/off Game mode. With the Game mode on, the latency is cited to be as low as 88ms. It uses Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity and an IPX4 rating for water and dust resistance. The earbuds are claimed to offer five hours of single playback time. The new Realme Buds Q2 TWS earbuds will be available in two colour options- Black and Grey. Also Read - Realme Buds Q2 India launch date revealed, arriving alongside the Narzo 30

realme buds q2, realme buds price in india rs 2499, realme buds q2 specs, realme buds q2 features, realme smart tv FHD 32-inch price rs 18999, realme smart tv FHD 32-inch features, realme smart tv FHD 32-inch offers, realme buds qs sale amazon, realme smart tv FHD 32-inch Flipkart sale, realme india

Realme Smart TV FHD 32-inch price in India, sale

Realme Smart TV FHD 32-inch is priced at Rs 18,999 in India. The Chinese brand is giving a Rs 1000 discount as an early bird offer. The new Smart TV first sale begins
June 29 via Flipkart, realme.com, and offline stores.

Realme Smart TV FHD 32-inch specifications

The Realme Smart TV features a 32-inch Full HD display with a 1920×1080 resolution. The Smart TV boasts a bezel-less design and comes with Chroma Boost Picture engine and an 85 percent NTSC wide colour gamut. It gets 24W quad-speakers and uses Dolby audio algorithm for an enhanced audio experience.

realme buds q2, realme buds price in india rs 2499, realme buds q2 specs, realme buds q2 features, realme smart tv FHD 32-inch price rs 18999, realme smart tv FHD 32-inch features, realme smart tv FHD 32-inch offers, realme buds qs sale amazon, realme smart tv FHD 32-inch Flipkart sale, realme india

It is powered by a 64-bit processor paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The Realme Smart TV runs on Android TV OS and has built-in Chromecast, Google Voice assistant. For connectivity, the Realme Smart TV FHD 32-inch gets 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth v5.0 and WiFi.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 24, 2021 2:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Jio 5G LIVE UPDATES: Jio 5G service, affordable Jio 5G phone expected to launch today

Realme Buds Q2 with ANC, Realme Smart TV FHD 32-inch launched: Price in India, specs

Windows 11 launch LIVE Updates: Big announcements coming for Windows users

Snapdragon 888 variants rumoured to come soon with 4G only

Realme Narzo 30 5G, Narzo 30 4G now official in India: Affordable price tag and more details

Mi 11 Lite first impressions: That light-weight, gorgeous thing!

E-commerce rules draft dos and dont s: No more flash sales on phones, other goods and more

Poco M3 Pro 5G first impressions: All about flamboyance

Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Redmi Note 10S: Which offers better value at Rs 15,000?

Joker trojan malware appears again, infects 8 apps in Google Play Store

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Buds Q2 with ANC, Realme Smart TV FHD 32-inch launched: Price in India, specs

News

Realme Buds Q2 with ANC, Realme Smart TV FHD 32-inch launched: Price in India, specs
Realme Narzo 30 4G/5G, Buds Q2, smart TV India launch today: Where to watch livestream?

News

Realme Narzo 30 4G/5G, Buds Q2, smart TV India launch today: Where to watch livestream?
Realme Narzo 30, Buds Q2 price leaked days before India launch: What to expect?

News

Realme Narzo 30, Buds Q2 price leaked days before India launch: What to expect?
Realme Buds Q2 launch date in India confirmed: Here are the details

News

Realme Buds Q2 launch date in India confirmed: Here are the details

हिंदी समाचार

रियलमी ने लॉन्च किए Buds Q2 और 32-इंच Full HD smart TV, जानिए कीमत और खासियत

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G हुए लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलेगा 48MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी

Pan Card खो जाने पर न हों परेशान, चंद मिनटों में घर पर ऐसे डाउनलोड करें e-PAN कार्ड

Battlegrounds Mobile India: मैप डाउनलोड और मैच खेलने में हो रही दिक्कत, फॉलो करें ये Fix

Realme X7 Max 5G के नए कलर वेरिएंट की सेल आज, मिलेंगे कई आकर्षक ऑफर

Latest Videos

Top 5 Multiplayer Games That Are Not Battle Royale

News

Top 5 Multiplayer Games That Are Not Battle Royale
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite first impressions

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite first impressions
Poco M3 Pro 5G video first impressions: All about flamboyance

Hands On

Poco M3 Pro 5G video first impressions: All about flamboyance
Father’s Day 2021: Top 5 cool gift ideas under Rs 2,000 for your dad

Features

Father’s Day 2021: Top 5 cool gift ideas under Rs 2,000 for your dad

News

Jio 5G LIVE UPDATES: Jio 5G service, affordable Jio 5G phone expected to launch today
News
Jio 5G LIVE UPDATES: Jio 5G service, affordable Jio 5G phone expected to launch today
Realme Buds Q2 with ANC, Realme Smart TV FHD 32-inch launched: Price in India, specs

News

Realme Buds Q2 with ANC, Realme Smart TV FHD 32-inch launched: Price in India, specs
Windows 11 launch LIVE Updates: Big announcements coming for Windows users

News

Windows 11 launch LIVE Updates: Big announcements coming for Windows users
Snapdragon 888 variants rumoured to come soon with 4G only

Mobiles

Snapdragon 888 variants rumoured to come soon with 4G only
Realme Narzo 30 5G, Narzo 30 4G now official in India: Affordable price tag and more details

News

Realme Narzo 30 5G, Narzo 30 4G now official in India: Affordable price tag and more details

new arrivals in india

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Best Sellers