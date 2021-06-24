Realme Buds Q2 with ANC, Realme Smart TV FHD 32-inch launched: Price in India, specs

Realme expanding its wearable and smartphone portfolio in India has launched the new Realme Buds Q2 TWS earbuds and the Realme Smart TV FHD 32-inch. The products will be available for purchase starting next week via leading e-commerce platforms and the official Realme website. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 4G/5G, Buds Q2, smart TV India launch today: Where to watch live stream?

Realme Buds Q2 price in India, availability

Realme Buds Q2 ANC TWS earbuds price in India is set at Rs 2,499. The new earbuds will go on sale from June 30 at 12 PM. Prospective buyers can head to Amazon, realme.com, or brick and mortar stores nearby to grab the new Realme Buds Q2 TWS earbuds. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30, Buds Q2 price leaked days before India launch: What to expect?

Realme Buds Q2 specs

Realme Buds Q2, the latest audio wearable comes with a 10mm driver and has ANC (active noise cancellation) support. Realme claims that the ANC feature can cancel up to 25 db noise. Powering the earbuds is the R2 chipset. Each earbud has a touch panel that supports gestures like play/pause, turning on/off Game mode. With the Game mode on, the latency is cited to be as low as 88ms. It uses Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity and an IPX4 rating for water and dust resistance. The earbuds are claimed to offer five hours of single playback time. The new Realme Buds Q2 TWS earbuds will be available in two colour options- Black and Grey. Also Read - Realme Buds Q2 India launch date revealed, arriving alongside the Narzo 30

Realme Smart TV FHD 32-inch price in India, sale

Realme Smart TV FHD 32-inch is priced at Rs 18,999 in India. The Chinese brand is giving a Rs 1000 discount as an early bird offer. The new Smart TV first sale begins

June 29 via Flipkart, realme.com, and offline stores.

Realme Smart TV FHD 32-inch specifications

The Realme Smart TV features a 32-inch Full HD display with a 1920×1080 resolution. The Smart TV boasts a bezel-less design and comes with Chroma Boost Picture engine and an 85 percent NTSC wide colour gamut. It gets 24W quad-speakers and uses Dolby audio algorithm for an enhanced audio experience.

It is powered by a 64-bit processor paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The Realme Smart TV runs on Android TV OS and has built-in Chromecast, Google Voice assistant. For connectivity, the Realme Smart TV FHD 32-inch gets 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth v5.0 and WiFi.