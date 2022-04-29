comscore Realme Buds Q2s earbuds launched in India: Check price, other details
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Buds Q2s Earbuds Launched In India Check Price Other Details
News

Realme Buds Q2s earbuds launched in India at Rs 1,999: Check details

News

The Realme Buds Q2s buds will provide 7 hours of support on their own. The buds get a USB Type-C port for charging.

Realme Buds Q2s

Realme Buds Q2s launched

Realme has launched new entry-level earbuds at its event today. The Realme Buds Q2s were also accompanied by the launch of a new colour variant of the Realme Buds Air 3. The Realme Buds Q2s will be competing with the recently launched OnePlus Nord Buds which have been priced at Rs 2,799. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD set to launch in India on April 29

Price and Availability

The Realme Buds Q2s true wireless earbuds have been launched at a price of Rs 1,999. The buds will be available in three colours:  Night Black, Paper Green, Paper White. The earbuds will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, and official Realme website, and offline stores. The first sale will happen on May 2. Also Read - Sony launches WF-1000XM4 earbuds with enhanced noise cancellation: Check price, other details

The new Nitro Blue colour variant of the Buds Air 3 has been launched at Rs 4,999. It will go on sale from May 4 and it will be available on Flipkart. Also Read - Xiaomi expected to launch new TWS 3 Pro earbuds soon: Details here

Realme Buds Q2s Features

The headline feature of the new earbuds is the 10mm dynamic driver setup. The setup uses PEEK and TPU polymer composite diaphragm. The earbuds also get Bass Boost+ support for thumpier lower notes.

The Buds Q2s also supports Bluetooth 5.2 which supports features like instant play and multi-device connection.  According to Realme, gamers can also use the low-latency mode to bring down the latency to 88ms.

Realme Buds Q2s Battery

The Realme Buds Q2s offers a battery life of 30 hours with the charging case. Realme claims the buds can provide 3 hours of usage with just a 10-minute charge. The buds will provide 7 hours of support on their own. The buds get a USB Type-C port for charging.

Controls and Noise Cancelling

The Buds Q2s come with touch controls for music playback. Additionally, the earbuds support AI Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC). This tech helps filter out noise during calls.

Dolby Atmos Support

The Realme Buds Q2s support Dolby Atmos for a surround-sound-like experience. The earbuds also get IPX4 rating for water resistance. However, there’s no rating for dust.

The earbuds can be controlled via the Realme Link application on the Google Play Store.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 29, 2022 2:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

POCO M4 5G arrives in India with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery
Mobiles
POCO M4 5G arrives in India with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery
Realme Smart TV X FHD series launched at a starting price of Rs 22,999

Smart TVs

Realme Smart TV X FHD series launched at a starting price of Rs 22,999

Xiaomi 12 Pro review: Another juggernaut by Xiaomi?

Reviews

Xiaomi 12 Pro review: Another juggernaut by Xiaomi?

WhatsApp will allow you to use the same account on multiple devices

Apps

WhatsApp will allow you to use the same account on multiple devices

5G spectrum auction in India to be held in early June

Telecom

5G spectrum auction in India to be held in early June

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

POCO M4 5G arrives in India with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery

Realme Smart TV X FHD series launched at a starting price of Rs 22,999

WhatsApp will allow you to use the same account on multiple devices

5G spectrum auction in India to be held in early June

Realme Buds Q2s earbuds launched in India at Rs 1,999: Check details

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Android TV 11, HDR 10 सपोर्ट, बेजल लेस डिजाइन के साथ आया Realme Smart TV X FHD, घर में मिलेगी थियेटर वाली फील

दो नए इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर लाने वाली है Ather Energy, मिलेगी जबरदस्त रेंज

150W की तगड़ी चार्जिंग स्पीड और 120Hz डिस्प्ले के साथ Realme GT Neo 3 भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

6400mAh बैटरी, 4GB RAM के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Realme Pad Mini, Buds Q2s भी हुआ पेश

Snapchat पर डेली एक्टिव यूजर्स की संख्या हुई 33 करोड़ के पार, ड्रोन कैमरा समेत लॉन्च हुए कई शानदार फीचर्स

Latest Videos

INFINIX SMART 6 launched in India First look ,Price and Features- Watch video

Reviews

INFINIX SMART 6 launched in India First look ,Price and Features- Watch video
MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART

Hands On

MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART
NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack

Hands On

NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack
Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers

Features

Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999