Realme Buds Q2s Earbuds Launched In India Check Price Other Details

Realme has launched new entry-level earbuds at its event today. The Realme Buds Q2s were also accompanied by the launch of a new colour variant of the Realme Buds Air 3. The Realme Buds Q2s will be competing with the recently launched OnePlus Nord Buds which have been priced at Rs 2,799.

Price and Availability

The Realme Buds Q2s true wireless earbuds have been launched at a price of Rs 1,999. The buds will be available in three colours: Night Black, Paper Green, Paper White. The earbuds will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, and official Realme website, and offline stores. The first sale will happen on May 2.

The new Nitro Blue colour variant of the Buds Air 3 has been launched at Rs 4,999. It will go on sale from May 4 and it will be available on Flipkart.

Realme Buds Q2s Features

The headline feature of the new earbuds is the 10mm dynamic driver setup. The setup uses PEEK and TPU polymer composite diaphragm. The earbuds also get Bass Boost+ support for thumpier lower notes.

The Buds Q2s also supports Bluetooth 5.2 which supports features like instant play and multi-device connection. According to Realme, gamers can also use the low-latency mode to bring down the latency to 88ms.

Realme Buds Q2s Battery

The Realme Buds Q2s offers a battery life of 30 hours with the charging case. Realme claims the buds can provide 3 hours of usage with just a 10-minute charge. The buds will provide 7 hours of support on their own. The buds get a USB Type-C port for charging.

Controls and Noise Cancelling

The Buds Q2s come with touch controls for music playback. Additionally, the earbuds support AI Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC). This tech helps filter out noise during calls.

Dolby Atmos Support

The Realme Buds Q2s support Dolby Atmos for a surround-sound-like experience. The earbuds also get IPX4 rating for water resistance. However, there’s no rating for dust.

The earbuds can be controlled via the Realme Link application on the Google Play Store.