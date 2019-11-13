Realme’s wireless headphones, Realme Buds Wireless, were launched in September alongside the Realme XT in the Indian market. The company had launched three colors of it – Black-Yellow, Orange and Green. So far, only the Black color variant was made available through Amazon, but now you’ll also be able to purchase Orange and Green color options as well.

The Realme Buds Wireless in Orange and Green color will be available on Amazon India on November 15 at 12:00PM. These headphones are similar to the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 in terms of design and functionality. They come with a neckband made from Nickle-Titanium shape memory alloy and have magnets which double as a power key. The Chinese company has added an 11.2mm bass boost driver with a multi-layer composite diaphragm.

These weigh around 30 grams and pack a 110mAh lithium battery. It claims to offer up to 12 hours of battery life with 100 minutes listening from 10 minutes of charging. Realme also claimed that it has teamed up with Alan Walker to tune this pair of earphones. They come with Bluetooth v5.0, in-line buttons, and IPX4 splash resistance.

Watch Video: Realme 3 First Look

Meanwhile, Realme is all set to launch two new smartphones in India on November 20. The initial confirmation was for the highly anticipated flagship Realme X2 Pro. The teasers for which were already there on Flipkart from quite some time. But now the e-commerce portal has put up a new teaser for the Realme 5s as well. Realme is also expected to launch its truly wireless earbuds, called the Realme Wireless Youth Buds, alongside the Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5s.