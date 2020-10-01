comscore Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro to launch on Oct 7 | BGR India
Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Realme Buds Air Pro to launch on October 7

The highlight of the Realme Buds Air Pro and Realme Buds Wireless Pro is active noise cancellation.

  Published: October 1, 2020 9:38 PM IST
Realme has been focussing the most on its audio segment after its smartphones. The brand has already launched a bunch of earphones which range from the classic wired design to neckbands and true wireless designs like the Realme Buds Air. Now, the brand is refreshing its popular Realme Buds Wireless and Buds Air series, with the Buds Wireless Pro and Buds Air Pro. Also Read - Realme 7 to go on sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price and more

Thanks to a teaser spotted on Amazon, the Realme Buds Wireless Pro and Air Pro have their highlighted features leaked ahead of the launch. The launch will also coincide with a bunch of other Realme products including the Realme 7i and Realme SLED 55-inch 4K TV. Also Read - Realme Buds Air Review: Affordable ‘True Wireless’ earbuds for the masses

The key feature of the Realme Buds Wireless Pro is Active Noise Cancellation. The Buds come with a claimed noise reduction of up to 35dB. The earphones will have a 13.6mm dynamic driver setup. Users will reportedly get 16 hours of charge with ANC turned on and over 22 hours with ANC turned off. There are also other features like a low-latency mode, Google Fast Pair, and a magnetic auto-connect. There is Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and High-Res audio is supported. Also Read - Realme Buds Wireless Review: The one for bass lovers

There is also the Realme Buds Air Pro, which resembles the Apple AirPods Pro quite closely. Unlike the Realme Buds Air, the Pro variant features silicone tips on the earbuds. These also support noise cancellation of up to 35dB and offer 94ms latency. Further details including price and availability of both the earbuds will be revealed on the launch day.

In other news, Realme is set to launch a Realme Q series smartphone with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. As per a report by GSMArena, the new Realme Q smartphone will feature 65W fast charging, an OLED display panel, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Realme has also been teasing a phone with an in-display front-facing camera, similar to what we saw on the new ZTE Axon phone. It remains to be seen if the Realme Q itself is the same phone with the new technology.

  Published Date: October 1, 2020 9:38 PM IST

