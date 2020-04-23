comscore Realme Buds Wireless Pro spotted on NCC certification | BGR India
Realme Buds Wireless Pro spotted on NCC certification; confirms switch to USB Type-C port

Realme Buds Wireless Pro seems to have same design as the original but brings some important changes.

  Published: April 23, 2020 10:47 AM IST
Realme Buds Wireless Pro NCC listing MSP

Photo: MySmartPrice

Realme Buds Wireless is one of our favorite wireless earphones from last year. It offered good sound at a really competitive price. Now, the company seems to be preparing to introduce an updated model. Called Realme Buds Wireless Pro, the wireless earphone is likely a souped-up version of the original. The neckband-style earphones have been spotted at a certification site. The listing highlights key modification alongside the familiar design. Also Read - Realme X3 full specifications and design leaked online: Check details

Realme Buds Wireless Pro has been spotted at Taiwan’s NCC certification site, reports MySmartPrice. The listing comes with a couple of shots that show a familiar design to the original model. However, there is one change coming to the earphones that a lot of users will appreciate. Realme Buds Wireless Pro with model number RMA208 will use USB Type-C port for charging as opposed to microUSB port seen on the original model. There is also a little hole next to the USB Type-C port on the earphones. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 series won't launch on April 21: Here is why

Realme Buds Wireless Pro launch seems imminent

One can make an educated guess that this port is meant for the flap that will cover the charging port. In comparison to original Buds Wireless, the Pro seems to bring some logical design changes. There is nothing more to take away from these images posted by NCC Taiwan. The big question here is what the Pro moniker actually means for the earbuds. We don’t think the addition of USB Type-C ports warrants such a branding. But it is definitely a step in the right direction. Also Read - Realme Buds Wireless in Orange and Green color to go on sale on Amazon India: Check details

realme buds wireless pro

Photo: MySmartPrice

In any case, the Realme Buds Wireless Pro is expected to carry over from the original. We might see use of the same 11.2mm bass boost drivers and IPX4 ingress protection rating as well. It could get updated battery life to justify the pro branding. We will know more about these earbuds in the coming days. For now, it seems clear that Realme is not focusing only on smartphones. As a lifestyle brand, the company wants to rapidly expand its portfolio of audio products as well.

Story Timeline

