comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme C1 (2019) 32GB variant goes on open sale: Price, Specifications
News

Realme C1 (2019) 32GB variant goes on open sale: Price, Specifications

News

Realme C1 (2019) was launched in India last month and it comes with double the memory.

  • Published: February 13, 2019 9:07 AM IST
realme c1 review notch

Realme C1 (2019), which was launched with more memory than the model from last year, is now available in India via open sale. The smartphone went on flash sale yesterday at 12:00PM IST, and later Flipkart announced that the new 32GB storage variants will be available via open sale. This is the quickest open sale announced for a device, which had been available via flash sale just a couple of times. At the time of its launch, Realme said that the updated configuration has been introduced due to customer feedback.

Realme C1 (2019): Price and Specifications

The Realme C1 (2019) edition is basically an updated version of its predecessor and it comes in two storage variants – 2GB RAM variant with 32GB storage and a 3GB RAM variant with 32GB storage. Last year’s model came only with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The new variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 7,499 while the 3GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 8,499. Realme C1 (2019) features a plastic body with a 6.2-inch LCD display supporting a resolution of 1520×720 pixels, and 19:9 aspect ratio.

Realme C1 Review: A 'real' threat to the Redmi 6A and Zenfone Lite L1

Also Read

Realme C1 Review: A 'real' threat to the Redmi 6A and Zenfone Lite L1

The device sticks with consumer trends and sports a notch at the top of the display. Powering the smartphone is the same Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with Adreno 506 GPU found on last year’s model. Realme C1 (2019) offers dual rear camera setup with combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual rear cameras and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

In terms of connectivity, Realme has equipped the smartphone with support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. The Realme C1 (2019) lacks fingerprint sensor and runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The former sub-brand of Oppo is promising Android Pie update in the coming months. It is backed by a 4,230mAh battery and is available in black and blue colors.

You Might be Interested

Realme C1 (2019)

Realme C1 (2019)

8499

Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC
13MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: February 13, 2019 9:07 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets yet another unofficial Android Pie port
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A20 listed on Geekbench
thumb-img
News
Honor Watch Magic, Honor Band 4 Running to soon go on sale via Amazon India
thumb-img
News
Oppo F11 Pro with 48-megapixel camera to debut in India soon

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
News
Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

News

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

News

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

News

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Early Access Program announced in India: Here is how to apply

News

Realme Early Access Program announced in India: Here is how to apply
Flipkart TV Days sale to kick off on February 14

Deals

Flipkart TV Days sale to kick off on February 14
Infinix Days on Flipkart: Up to Rs 4,000 off, exchange offers and more

Deals

Infinix Days on Flipkart: Up to Rs 4,000 off, exchange offers and more
Vivo Carnival kicks off on Flipkart and Amazon India

Deals

Vivo Carnival kicks off on Flipkart and Amazon India
Realme C1 (2019) goes on open sale

News

Realme C1 (2019) goes on open sale

हिंदी समाचार

ऑनर Watch Magic और Band 4 Running जल्द ही अमेजन पर होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

स्मार्टफोन से 1 अरब से ज्यादा लोगों के हो सकते हैं कान खराब

BSNL यूजर्स को मिल रही है 1 साल की फ्री अमेजन प्राइम मेंबरशिप

TECNO ने लॉन्च किए दो स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Infinix Days Sale: स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 4,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

News

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
News
Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

News

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more
Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

News

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online
Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

News

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch
Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too