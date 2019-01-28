Realme C1 (2019) with 32GB storage launched exclusively on Flipkart: Price, Specifications

Realme has announced an updated version of its entry-level smartphone, the Realme C1, in India. The new device is being called as Realme C1 (2019), and it comes in two different storage variants. Like its predecessor, the smartphone starts at Rs 7,499, and is being dubbed as Entertainment ka Boss, suggesting the target audience is millennial and young audience who use their smartphone for consuming entertainment content on the move. The former subsidiary of Oppo has also announced that it sold 1 million units of the smartphone since its launch last year.

Realme C1 (2019): Price and Sale Details

The Realme C1 (2019) edition is basically an updated version of its predecessor with focus on improving the memory configuration and overall product offering. The Realme C1 (2019) comes in two storage variants – 2GB RAM variant with 32GB storage and a 3GB RAM variant with 32GB storage. To recall, the original Realme C1 was offered only with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

The new 2GB RAM variant with 32GB storage is priced at Rs 7,499, while the 3GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 8,499. The smartphone will go on its first sale on February 5 at 12:00PM IST exclusively on Flipkart and Realme‘s own website. The company also plans to make the device available via offline stores soon.

Realme C1 (2019): Specifications and Features

The Realme C1 was introduced last year as the entry-level smartphone in the company’s product lineup. Realme says the device has become the best rated entry-level smartphone on Flipkart since its launch with a rating of over 4.4 stars. With the success of Realme C1 and other models, the company has managed to beat Oppo and become the fourth largest smartphone brand in the country at the end of fourth quarter of 2018, according to a new report from Counterpoint Research.

Realme C1 (2019) is not much different from its predecessor, and it only offers changes under the hood. In terms of design, we are still looking at a plastic body and a tall display at the front. The smartphone offers a 6.2-inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1520×720 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. There is a notch at the top of the display and it is one of the cheapest devices to feature a notched display.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

Under the hood is the same Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with Adreno 506 GPU found on last year’s model. For imaging, Realme C1 (2019) comes equipped with a combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual rear cameras and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The Realme C1 (2019) supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS, but lacks fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device. It runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and is backed by a 4,230mAh battery.

Realme says a lot of users requested the company to improve the storage option on Realme C1 and it is now delivering them such a device in the name of Realme C1 (2019). It needs to be seen whether it challenges the Redmi 6A from Xiaomi, which recently became available via open sale in India.