Realme C1 (2019) third flash sale today at 12PM via Flipkart: Price and specifications

Realme C1 is set to go on sale for the third time today. The smartphone was launched back in September 2018 and isn’t a new device. The handset was originally priced at Rs 6,999 for the base 2GB/16GB variant. Realme unveiled two new variants, including 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant and the 3GB/32GB configuration of the same smartphone in January 2019. The new variants went on sale last week. Now, the smartphone is set to go on sale again in India today at 12: 00 PM via Flipkart. To get the sale notification, one will need to visit the Flipkart website to register their name.

Realme C1 (2019) price, offers

The smartphone will be available in two color options, including Deep Black and Ocean Blue. The Realme C1 (2019) retails with a price label of Rs 7,499 for the 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant, while the 3GB/32GB configuration will be available for Rs 8,499. Coming to the launch offer, buyers interested in purchasing the Realme C1, can get an instant Rs 600 discount on the payments done by using Axis Bank credit and debit cards. The handset will be exclusively available for purchase via Flipkart.

Realme C1 (2019) specifications and features

To recall, the Realme C1 features a 6.2-inch display and offers 360 nits of brightness and has a Corning Gorilla Glass. The panel operates at 720 x 1520 pixels resolution. At its core is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core chipset aided by Adreno 406 GPU. The inbuilt storage can be expanded by up to 256GB using a microSD card. The handset runs ColorOS 5.1 skin based on the old Android 8.1 Oreo.

In terms of photography, the Realme C1 offers a dual camera setup at the back. The setup comprises of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel camera sensor, assisted by an LED flash. On the front, the device gets a 5-megapixel shooter for capturing selfies. It is equipped with portrait mode, PDAF, and an Intelligent AI Beauty mode as well. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, 4G VoLTE, micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme C1 is powered by a large enough 4,230mAh battery under the hood.