Realme C1 gets June 2020 security patch update in India

Realme has started rolling out a new software update for the Realme C1 users. The new update brings the latest July 2020 security patch. It also adds new features to the device and comes with various other improvements in terms of stability and security.

The newly released Realme C1 update carries the software build version RMX1805EX_11_A.69, and is about 182 MB in size. The OTA update is rolling out in a staged manner. So it should take a while in reaching all units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Besides, users can manually check for the update in the Settings menu section of the device.

As per the changelog, the update adds the new Realme Link app feature, to control IoT based products from the smartphone. The patch note also details fixing some known bugs and further improving the system stability. The company is also likely to roll this update for more Realme devices in the coming days.

The July 2020 security patch further fixes a host of security vulnerabilities in the device. One of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in the System component that could have exploited the smartphone’s data file security. It also fixes an arbitrary code within the context of Kernel components.

Realme C1 features, specifications

To recall, the Realme C1 smartphone was launched with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen. It supports HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back, which includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it has a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme C1 mounts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and Adreno 506 GPU. It packs a 4,230 mAh battery with standard 10W charging. In connectivity, the handset supports Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a micro USB 2.0 port for charging.