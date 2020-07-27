comscore Realme C1 gets June 2020 security patch update in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme C1 gets June 2020 security patch update in India
News

Realme C1 gets June 2020 security patch update in India

News

The latest Realme C1 update brings a number of changes to the smartphone with some bug fixes and new features.

  • Published: July 27, 2020 6:51 PM IST
realme c1 review front

Realme has started rolling out a new software update for the Realme C1 users. The new update brings the latest July 2020 security patch. It also adds new features to the device and comes with various other improvements in terms of stability and security. Also Read - Realme V5 confirmed to launch on August 3: Check specifications, features

The newly released Realme C1 update carries the software build version RMX1805EX_11_A.69, and is about 182 MB in size. The OTA update is rolling out in a staged manner. So it should take a while in reaching all units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Besides, users can manually check for the update in the Settings menu section of the device. Also Read - Realme U1 update adds new features and July 2020 security patch

Watch: Realme C11 Camera Review

As per the changelog, the update adds the new Realme Link app feature, to control IoT based products from the smartphone. The patch note also details fixing some known bugs and further improving the system stability. The company is also likely to roll this update for more Realme devices in the coming days. Also Read - Realme C2 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

The July 2020 security patch further fixes a host of security vulnerabilities in the device. One of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in the System component that could have exploited the smartphone’s data file security. It also fixes an arbitrary code within the context of Kernel components.

Realme C1 features, specifications

To recall, the Realme C1 smartphone was launched with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen. It supports HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back, which includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it has a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme C1 mounts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and Adreno 506 GPU. It packs a 4,230 mAh battery with standard 10W charging. In connectivity, the handset supports Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a micro USB 2.0 port for charging.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 27, 2020 6:51 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme C1

Realme C1

6999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC
13M + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Realme C1 gets June 2020 security patch update in India
News
Realme C1 gets June 2020 security patch update in India
New Telegram update lets you send up to 2GB files and set profile videos

News

New Telegram update lets you send up to 2GB files and set profile videos

Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 15 minutes

News

Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 15 minutes

How to use hidden 160Hz display refresh rate on Asus ROG Phone 3

How To

How to use hidden 160Hz display refresh rate on Asus ROG Phone 3

Airtel reportedly giving free 1GB high-speed data for 3 days

Telecom

Airtel reportedly giving free 1GB high-speed data for 3 days

Most Popular

OnePlus Nord Review- The thunder strikes again, almost

Realme 6i First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB variant to go on first sale in India on July 29

Realme C1 gets June 2020 security patch update in India

New Telegram update lets you send up to 2GB files and set profile videos

Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 15 minutes

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core entry-level smartphone launched in India

Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme C1 gets June 2020 security patch update in India

News

Realme C1 gets June 2020 security patch update in India
Realme V5 confirmed to launch on August 3: All we know so far

News

Realme V5 confirmed to launch on August 3: All we know so far
Realme U1 update adds new features and July 2020 security patch

News

Realme U1 update adds new features and July 2020 security patch
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000
List of Phones that received a price hike in last month

Top Products

List of Phones that received a price hike in last month

हिंदी समाचार

Qualcomm पेश किया सबसे फास्ट चार्ज टेक्नोलॉजी- 5 मिनट में 50 प्रतिशत चार्ज होगा फोन

DTH यूजर्स के लिए टीवी देखना हुआ महंगा, इन चैनल्स के लिए देने होंगे ज्यादा रुपये

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max के 8GB Ram+128GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट की पहली सेल 29 जुलाई को Amazon पर

Samsung ने 8 मेगापिक्सल और 3,000mAh बैटरी के साथ पेश किया सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

Zee5 ने न्यू एंट्री लेवल सब्सक्रिप्शन प्लान किया लॉन्च, Live TV चैनल समेत कई फीचर्स मिलेंगे

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup
Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

News

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability
Realme C11 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C11 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

Hands On

OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB variant to go on first sale in India on July 29
News
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB variant to go on first sale in India on July 29
Realme C1 gets June 2020 security patch update in India

News

Realme C1 gets June 2020 security patch update in India
New Telegram update lets you send up to 2GB files and set profile videos

News

New Telegram update lets you send up to 2GB files and set profile videos
Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 15 minutes

News

Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 15 minutes
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core entry-level smartphone launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core entry-level smartphone launched in India

new arrivals in india

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers