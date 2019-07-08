comscore Realme C1 now receiving stable Android 9 Pie update in India | BGR India
Realme C1 now receiving stable Android 9 Pie update in India

The Realme C1 was launched last year with Android 8.1 Oreo based ColorOS 5.2. Last month, Realme shipped Android 9 Pie beta update with ColorOS 6 to the Realme C1 and Realme 2.

After the Realme 2, now the entry-level Realme C1 is also getting the stable Android 9 Pie update in India. The former Oppo subsidiary Realme started a beta testing initiative for the Realme C1 in June. Now as per Plunikaweb (via GSMArena), the smartphone is now receiving Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 OTA update.

The Realme C1 was launched last year with Android 8.1 Oreo based ColorOS 5.2. Last month, Realme shipped Android 9 Pie beta update with ColorOS 6 to the Realme C1 and Realme 2. The stable firmware roll out has begun and it carries the update version number RMX1811EX_11_A.54. The OTA reportedly weighs 2GB in size. Additionally, it comes with June 2019 Android security patch, Riding Mode and Theme Store. You can check out the full changelog below:

System

-Notification icons in the status bar
-A new navigation gesture
-App drawer to ColorOS launcher
-Added Riding Mode
-Android Security Patch Level: June 5th, 2019

User Interface

-UI of the notification panel updated
-UI of AI Board updated
-Updated default theme

Applications

-Added realme Theme Store

Realme C1: Specifications and features

To recall, the Realme C1 features a 6.2-inch display and offers 360 nits of brightness and has a Corning Gorilla Glass. The panel operates at 720 x 1520 pixels resolution. At its core is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core chipset aided by Adreno 406 GPU. The inbuilt storage can be expanded by up to 256GB using a microSD card. The handset runs ColorOS 5.1 skin based on the old Android 8.1 Oreo.

In terms of photography, the Realme C1 offers a dual camera setup at the back. The setup comprises of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel camera sensor, assisted by an LED flash. On the front, the device gets a 5-megapixel shooter for capturing selfies. It is equipped with portrait mode, PDAF, and an Intelligent AI Beauty mode as well. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, 4G VoLTE, micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme C1 is powered by a large enough 4,230mAh battery under the hood.

Features Realme C1
Price 6999
Chipset Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6.2-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1440 x 720
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
Rear Camera 13M + 2MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 4,230mAh

