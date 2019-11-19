Realme has been quite consistent at rolling out software updates for its smartphones. Recently, it rolled out updates for the Realme XT, Realme 3, and the Realme 3i. Now, the company is updating the Realme C1 and Realme 2 smartphones. Read on to find out everything on the Realme 2 and Realme C1 update.

Realme C1

The Realme C1 update rolling out comes with build number RMX1805EX_11_A.62. It is around 2.07GB in size. Among the highlights of the new update is the November 2019 Android security patch. Besides that, it also brings in system-wide dark mode, updated charging animation and font change settings in the Theme Store.

Additionally, the update also brings the ability to swipe down on the home screen to open global search or notification center. The company also brings in the ability to remove message prompts by swiping left or right. Lastly, there are fixes for known issues which tend to crash different apps.

Realme 2

As for Realme 2, the software update rolling out carries build number RMX1805EX_11_A.62. It too is just over 2GB in size, and brings in the latest November 2019 Android security patch. Besides this, the update brings in the ability to swipe down on the home screen to open global search or notification center. You now also toggle between two SIM networks right from the notification center.

Both the updates are rolling out to the Realme C1 and Realme 2 units in India. This being a gradual roll out, it is likely to take a few days before reaching everyone. Alternatively, one can also head over to the Realme India website to directly download the update package for their respective devices.

