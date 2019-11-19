comscore Realme C1 update and Realme 2 update rolling out in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme C1, Realme 2 updates rolling out in India with dark mode, latest security patch and more
News

Realme C1, Realme 2 updates rolling out in India with dark mode, latest security patch and more

News

Realme C1 and Realme 2 smartphones in India are receiving an incremental update. This is a similar update to one that rolled out for Realme XT, Realme 3 and Realme 3i.

  • Updated: November 19, 2019 1:46 PM IST
realme c1 review front

Realme has been quite consistent at rolling out software updates for its smartphones. Recently, it rolled out updates for the Realme XT, Realme 3, and the Realme 3i. Now, the company is updating the Realme C1 and Realme 2 smartphones. Read on to find out everything on the Realme 2 and Realme C1 update.

Realme C1

The Realme C1 update rolling out comes with build number RMX1805EX_11_A.62. It is around 2.07GB in size. Among the highlights of the new update is the November 2019 Android security patch. Besides that, it also brings in system-wide dark mode, updated charging animation and font change settings in the Theme Store.

Additionally, the update also brings the ability to swipe down on the home screen to open global search or notification center. The company also brings in the ability to remove message prompts by swiping left or right. Lastly, there are fixes for known issues which tend to crash different apps.

Realme 2

As for Realme 2, the software update rolling out carries build number RMX1805EX_11_A.62. It too is just over 2GB in size, and brings in the latest November 2019 Android security patch. Besides this, the update brings in the ability to swipe down on the home screen to open global search or notification center. You now also toggle between two SIM networks right from the notification center.

Both the updates are rolling out to the Realme C1 and Realme 2 units in India. This being a gradual roll out, it is likely to take a few days before reaching everyone. Alternatively, one can also head over to the Realme India website to directly download the update package for their respective devices.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 19, 2019 1:46 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 19, 2019 1:46 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme C1

Realme C1

6999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC
13M + 2MP
Realme 2

Realme 2

5

9499

Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1
Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC
12MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Days sale on Amazon India: Top offers
Deals
Xiaomi Mi Days sale on Amazon India: Top offers
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition launched

Valve finally announces new Half-Life game in VR, Half-Life: Alyx

Gaming

Valve finally announces new Half-Life game in VR, Half-Life: Alyx

Apple rolls out iOS 13.2.3 update

News

Apple rolls out iOS 13.2.3 update

Xiaomi makes 99% of phones sold in India

News

Xiaomi makes 99% of phones sold in India

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier Review

Infinix S5 Lite Review

Noise Shots X-Buds Review

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

LG G8s ThinQ Review

16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 teardown reveals new thermal system and more

Realme C1, Realme 2 updates rolling out in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition launched

Apple rolls out iOS 13.2.3 update

Xiaomi makes 99% of phones sold in India

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme C1, Realme 2 updates rolling out in India

News

Realme C1, Realme 2 updates rolling out in India
Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s launch tomorrow in India: All you need to know

News

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s launch tomorrow in India: All you need to know
Realme X2 Pro 'blind order' sale today: Here are the details

News

Realme X2 Pro 'blind order' sale today: Here are the details
Realme 5s display specs teased by Flipkart ahead of its launch

News

Realme 5s display specs teased by Flipkart ahead of its launch
New Realme X2 update brings Nightscape for selfie camera, Dark mode, security patch

News

New Realme X2 update brings Nightscape for selfie camera, Dark mode, security patch

हिंदी समाचार

Mi Super Sale: 12 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते मिल रहे हैं स्मार्टफोन, ये हैं सभी डील्स

भारत में बेचे जाने वाले Xiaomi के 99 प्रतिशत फोन हैं Made in India

Thomson ने Flipkart पर शुरू की Sale, 7,499 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत पर मिल रहे हैं टीवी

Samsung ने लॉन्च किया Galaxy Note 10+ का Star Wars स्पेशल एडिशन, ये हैं खूबियां

Iron Man सूट को एक युवक ने इंडियन आर्मी के लिए किया डेवलप, देखें कैसे करता है काम

News

16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 teardown reveals new thermal system and more
News
16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 teardown reveals new thermal system and more
Realme C1, Realme 2 updates rolling out in India

News

Realme C1, Realme 2 updates rolling out in India
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition launched
Apple rolls out iOS 13.2.3 update

News

Apple rolls out iOS 13.2.3 update
Xiaomi makes 99% of phones sold in India

News

Xiaomi makes 99% of phones sold in India