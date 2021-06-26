Realme has quietly introduced a new entry-level smartphone, the Realme C11 2021 in India. The smartphone is another variant of the 2020 Realme smartphone going by the same, except for the 2021 moniker, of course. Also Read - 5G smartphone under Rs 7000: Realme confirms entry-level 5G model for India

The device has made its entry in India after its launch in Russia last month. If you are looking for a phone under Rs 10,000, here's a look at the details to help you make your mind.

Realme C11 2021 features, specs

The Realme C11 2021 comes with a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display with a V-shaped notch. This is similar to the original model. However, this year's edition is powered by a Unisoc SC9863 chipset, which can be termed slightly inferior to the MediaTek Helio G35 chip found on the Realme C11 2020. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which is the only option available.

The phone gets a single 8-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash and a 5-megapixel front snapper for selfies and video calling. It supports various camera features such as Portrait Mode, Beauty Mode, HDR, Face-Recognition, Filter, Time-Lapse, and more.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging. It runs the Realme UI Go edition based on Android 11, which is pretty impressive for an entry-level phone.

Additionally, the new Realme C11 gets a number of connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth version 4.2, micro-USB, dual-SIM card slot, a microSD card slot, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

However, the phone doesn’t get any biometric authentication method.

Realme C11 2021 price, availability

The Realme C11 2021 comes with a price tag of Rs 6,999 and is up for grabs to buy via the company’s website. As an introductory offer, the new Realme phone is available at a discount of Rs 200. This brings down its price to Rs 6,799.

The smartphone is available in Cool Grey and Cool Blue colour options.