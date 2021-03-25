Realme is all set to launch a new budget smartphone, the Realme C11 2021 in its C series. The smartphone has recently been spotted on the FCC certification site, giving us an idea as to what features and specifications it could get. Also Read - Realme 8 5G could launch in India sooner than expected, gets BIS certification

This comes after the Realme smartphone appeared on BIS and NBTC certification websites ecently, which again tells us that it could launch pretty soon. Also Read - Realme 8 Pro First Impressions: Should the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max worry?

Realme C11 2021 specs, features leaked

The Realme C11 2021 has been spotted on FCC, as spotted by the known tipster Mukul Sharma. The listing reveals some of the specs the device might get. Also Read - Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro officially launched in India: See price, features and more

It is suggested that the Realme C11 2021, which will be a successor to the Realme C11 2020, will come with a 5,000mAh battery and run Android 11. The phone is said to measure 165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9mm and weigh 190 grams.

Apart from these details, there is also a leaked image of the smartphone that tips at the presence of a V-shaped notch.

While other details remain unknown, the Realme C11 2021 is expected to fall in the budget price segment, much like the 2020 version. The device is also expected to feature some improvements over the predecessor: there could be an improved chip, more RAM/Storage options, and better cameras.

Realme C11 2020 at a glance

To recall, the current Realme C11 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. There are two RAM/Storage options: 2GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB. On the camera front, the phone sports dual rear cameras rated at 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel. Upfront, there is a 5-megapixel camera for selfies.

The phone gets its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery and runs Android 10. The Realme C11 starts at Rs 6,999. Currently, only the 2GB RAM/32GB of storage variant is available to buy via the company’s website.

We still need to wait for details to pop up for a better idea on the same. Hence, stay tuned.