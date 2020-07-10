Realme C11 coming on Flipkart, reveals key specifications

Just yesterday, Realme announced that it is bringing the entry-level C11 to India on July 14. The company sent out official invites to an online-only event livestream, which will take place at 1:00PM on July 14. Now ahead of the launch, the Realme C11 has been listed by the e-commerce website Flipkart with key specifications. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro 5G sale in India on July 13 at 12PM: Price, specifications

The Flipkart listing reveals that the Realme C11 will pack a 6.5-inch large display with 88.7 percent body-to-screen-ratio and a mini-drop notch. It also confirms 5,000mAh battery with 40-days standby-time, 12.1 hours of gaming, 21.6 hours of movie and 31.9 hours of calling. Last month, Realme launched the same smartphone in Malaysia. And now we are expecting, identical specifications for India as well. Also Read - Realme 10,000mAh powerbank with 30W charging spotted

The Realme C11 comes in two color options including Mint Green and Pepper Grey in Malaysia. It is priced at RM429 there, which roughly comes to around Rs 7,500. It is likely that Realme might keep the price a little lower around Rs 6,999, considering previous C series phones were also launched around the same price. Also Read - Realme C11 India launch on July 14: Here's expected price, specifications, features

Realme C11: Specifications, features

In Malaysia, the Realme C11 comes powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, similar to the Xiaomi Redmi 9C. The budget smartphone runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It will be available in 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage option. The company has also given an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

The Realme C11 ships with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, just like other budget phones from the company. It features a waterdrop-style notched display. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The handset also packs two cameras at the back. It offers a 13-megapixel main shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Under the hood, there is also a 5,000mAh battery. The same battery we have also seen on many Realme phones. The handset also offers support for reverse charging tech. The device features a micro USB port and a headphone jack.

Story Timeline