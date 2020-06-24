Realme C11 could launch in Malaysia on June 30 | BGR India

Realme is set to soon launch a new phone in its arsenal called the Realme C11. The C11 is slowly attracting more leaks and rumors ahead of its launch. It was recently speculated to be the first phone to sport a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, and now we have some more information. New details reveal that the Realme C11 will launch in Malaysia on June 30. Some key specifications have also leaked. Also Read - Realme 6 Pro update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

The debut of the Realme C11 will first take place in Malaysia, which will be followed by its expansion into other regions. The official Facebook page of Realme Malaysia has shared a teaser image with a text that says, “The world’s first MediaTek Helio G35: play more smoothly”. However, the specific device name is not disclosed in the post description. Also Read - Realme C3 and Realme Narzo 10A prices increased in India

The upcoming Realme C11 first appeared in the leaks with its model number RMX2185. It was spotted in the listing on the Indonesian TKDN certification portal. Shortly after that, the device successfully passed several certifications, such as CEE from Europe, SIRIM from Malaysia, and NBTC from Thailand, in which its name was also revealed. Also Read - Realme X2 gets June security patch with bug fixes and optimizations

Realme C11 expected specifications

While elements like the chipset and a 5,000mAh battery were confirmed by the brand, leakster Sudhanshu added some more information to the expected spec-sheet, as reported by GSMarena. The Realme C11 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch. The budget-oriented phone will feature 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. A 3-card slot will ensure the phone can hold two SIM cards along with a micro-SD card.

The C11 is expected to feature a dual-camera on the back. The main sensor will reportedly be a 13-megapixel sensor accompanied by another sensor we don’t know about yet. It could, however, likely be a depth sensor, judging by the similar module on the Realme C3. Once the phone is made official in Malaysia at the end of this month, we could soon see it launch in India as well.