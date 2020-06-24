comscore Realme C11 could launch in Malaysia on June 30 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme C11 could launch in Malaysia on June 30, reveals brand; check details
News

Realme C11 could launch in Malaysia on June 30, reveals brand; check details

News

The entry-level Realme C11 is expected to be the first phone powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.

  • Published: June 24, 2020 12:38 PM IST
Realme-C11

Realme is set to soon launch a new phone in its arsenal called the Realme C11. The C11 is slowly attracting more leaks and rumors ahead of its launch. It was recently speculated to be the first phone to sport a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, and now we have some more information. New details reveal that the Realme C11 will launch in Malaysia on June 30. Some key specifications have also leaked. Also Read - Realme 6 Pro update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

The debut of the Realme C11 will first take place in Malaysia, which will be followed by its expansion into other regions. The official Facebook page of Realme Malaysia has shared a teaser image with a text that says, “The world’s first MediaTek Helio G35: play more smoothly”. However, the specific device name is not disclosed in the post description. Also Read - Realme C3 and Realme Narzo 10A prices increased in India

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

The upcoming Realme C11 first appeared in the leaks with its model number RMX2185. It was spotted in the listing on the Indonesian TKDN certification portal. Shortly after that, the device successfully passed several certifications, such as CEE from Europe, SIRIM from Malaysia, and NBTC from Thailand, in which its name was also revealed. Also Read - Realme X2 gets June security patch with bug fixes and optimizations

Realme C11 expected specifications

While elements like the chipset and a 5,000mAh battery were confirmed by the brand, leakster Sudhanshu added some more information to the expected spec-sheet, as reported by GSMarena. The Realme C11 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch. The budget-oriented phone will feature 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. A 3-card slot will ensure the phone can hold two SIM cards along with a micro-SD card.

Redmi 9 launched in China with new 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant

Also Read

Redmi 9 launched in China with new 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant

The C11 is expected to feature a dual-camera on the back. The main sensor will reportedly be a 13-megapixel sensor accompanied by another sensor we don’t know about yet. It could, however, likely be a depth sensor, judging by the similar module on the Realme C3.  Once the phone is made official in Malaysia at the end of this month, we could soon see it launch in India as well.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 24, 2020 12:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Asus ROG Phone 3 to launch in July: Check expected specifications
News
Asus ROG Phone 3 to launch in July: Check expected specifications
Realme C11 could launch in Malaysia on June 30 | BGR India

News

Realme C11 could launch in Malaysia on June 30 | BGR India

Acer Swift 5 notebook announced globally

Laptops

Acer Swift 5 notebook announced globally

Honor 9A launched: Price, specs and more

News

Honor 9A launched: Price, specs and more

Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio P22 to go on sale today at 12 noon; details

News

Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio P22 to go on sale today at 12 noon; details

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Nokia 5310 Review A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia

Realme Smart TV Review

Oppo Enco W31 Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 to launch in July: Check expected specifications

Realme C11 could launch in Malaysia on June 30 | BGR India

Honor 9A launched: Price, specs and more

Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio P22 to go on sale today at 12 noon; details

Redmi 9 launched in China with new 6GB/128GB storage variant

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme C11 could launch in Malaysia on June 30 | BGR India

News

Realme C11 could launch in Malaysia on June 30 | BGR India
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020
Best Budget Phone Under 8000 in India

Top Products

Best Budget Phone Under 8000 in India
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C11 स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा नया प्रोसेसर

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किया Redmi 9 स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

ओप्पो ने कम की दो स्मार्टफोन की कीमत, जानिए कितने में मिलेंगे ये फोन

Sony ने भारत में 37,990 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च किए दो smart TV, ये हैं खूबियां

Gionee ने भारत में तीन नए स्मार्टवॉच Gionee Watch 5, Watch 4 और Senorita किए लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO
Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 to launch in July: Check expected specifications
News
Asus ROG Phone 3 to launch in July: Check expected specifications
Realme C11 could launch in Malaysia on June 30 | BGR India

News

Realme C11 could launch in Malaysia on June 30 | BGR India
Honor 9A launched: Price, specs and more

News

Honor 9A launched: Price, specs and more
Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio P22 to go on sale today at 12 noon; details

News

Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio P22 to go on sale today at 12 noon; details
Redmi 9 launched in China with new 6GB/128GB storage variant

News

Redmi 9 launched in China with new 6GB/128GB storage variant

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers