The Realme C11 will go on sale today through Flipkart and the company’s official website. The device will be sold in Rich Green and Rich Grey color options. The Realme C11 price in India starts from 7,499, and it will be up for sale at 12:00PM today. The brand is only offering one model, which is 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. Also Read - Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, upcoming devices, and more

As for the sale offers, Flipkart is not offering any great deals. Interested buyers will get a 5 percent instant discount on SBI credit card and EMI transactions. There is also a 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and five percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. One can also go for the no-cost EMI option, which is available with up to nine months. Also Read - Realme C1 gets June 2020 security patch update in India

Watch: Realme C11 Camera Review

Realme C11: Specifications, features

The Realme C11 offers plastic build and the back is textured for a firm grip. It is equipped with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, which is fabricated using a 12nm process and has a clock speed of 2.3GHz. It comes with 2GB LPPDR4 RAM, 32GB storage that can be further expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. Also Read - Realme V5 confirmed to launch on August 3: Check specifications, features

For imaging, Realme C11 offers a dual rear camera setup that is designed similar to that of Pixel 4 series. The main camera is a 13-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture and support for Chroma Boost. It is paired with a second 2-megapixel camera for portrait. At the front, the smartphone features a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture and AI beauty mode. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and runs Realme UI based on Android 10. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery in a 9.1mm thick chassis that weighs 196 grams.

While it is available only in one storage option, the smartphone does support a 3-card slot. There is support for dual-SIM and one dedicated SD card slot as well. The device also supports expandable storage up to 256GB via this SD card slot. It comes in two color options called rich green and rich grey. The Realme C11 price in India is set at Rs 7,499.