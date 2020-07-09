comscore Realme C11 India launch on July 14: Here's expected price, specifications
Realme C11 India launch on July 14: Here's expected price, specifications, features

The Realme C11 comes in two color options including Mint Green and Pepper Grey in Malaysia. It is priced at RM429 there, which roughly comes to around Rs 7,500.

  • Published: July 9, 2020 2:08 PM IST
Realme C11 will now be launched in India on July 14. The company has sent out official invites. The event livestream will take place at 1:00PM on July 14. Last month, Realme launched this latest entry-level Realme C11 smartphone in Malaysia. Also Read - Realme C11 इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, जानिए अनुमानित कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

The Realme C11 comes in two color options including Mint Green and Pepper Grey in Malaysia. It is priced at RM429 there, which roughly comes to around Rs 7,500. We are expecting Realme to keep the price a little lower than that for India, considering previous C series phones were also launched around Rs 6,999. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 price in India dropped to Rs 3,999

Now that the phone is also coming to India. We can expect Realme to launch it with same specifications and features as that of the Malaysia unit. Read on to know more about it.

Realme C11: Specifications, features

In Malaysia, the Realme C11 comes powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, similar to the Xiaomi Redmi 9C. The budget smartphone runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It will be available in 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage option. The company has also given an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

The Realme C11 ships with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, just like other budget phones from the company. It features a waterdrop-style notched display. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The handset also packs two cameras at the back. It offers a 13-megapixel main shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Under the hood, there is also a 5,000mAh battery.

The same battery we have also seen on many Realme phones. The handset also offers support for reverse charging tech. The device features a micro USB port and a headphone jack. The Chinese company claims that Realme C11’s battery can deliver 40-day standby. It is said to offer up to 12.1 hours of gaming, 21.6 hours of movies watching time, or 31.9 hours of voice calls.

Story Timeline

