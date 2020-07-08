comscore Realme C11 India launch teased: Check specifications, expected price
The latest tweet from the company doesn't reveal the exact India launch date, but confirms that the next edition of the Realme C series is on the way.

  • Published: July 8, 2020 6:05 PM IST
Realme C11

Last month, Realme launched its latest entry-level phone in Malaysia. Now, it seems that the company is all set to launch the same Realme C11 phone in India too. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has teased the launch of a new Realme C series phone. This is likely to be the Realme C11 device as it was just recently launched.

The latest tweet from the company doesn’t reveal the exact India launch date, but confirms that the next edition of the Realme C series is on the way. Sheth also said that the company is adding “another stylish product” to the upcoming entry-level Realme C series.  The Realme C11 was launched in the country with a price label of RM429, which is around Rs 7,560 in India.

Realme C11: Specifications, features

The newly launched Realme C11 is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, similar to the Xiaomi Redmi 9C. The budget smartphone runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It will be available in 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage option. The company has also given an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

The Realme C11 ships with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, just like other budget phones from the company. It features a waterdrop-style notched display. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The handset also packs two cameras at the back. It offers a 13-megapixel main shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Under the hood, there is also a 5,000mAh battery.

The same battery we have also seen on many Realme phones. The handset also offers support for reverse charging tech. The device features a micro USB port and a headphone jack. The Chinese company claims that Realme C11’s battery can deliver 40-day standby. It is said to offer up to 12.1 hours of gaming, 21.6 hours of movies watching time, or 31.9 hours of voice calls.

  • Published Date: July 8, 2020 6:05 PM IST

