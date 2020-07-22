Realme C11 with MediaTek Helio G35 goes on first sale today

Realme C11, the newest addition to the company’s C-series, will go on sale for the first time today. The smartphone made its debut last week and Realme has made it clear that this is not the successor to Realme C3. There has not been a lot of new announcements in the sub-Rs 8,000 price segment. Realme is literally filling the void with the new device in this segment. The only real challenger seems to be Infinix Smart 4 Plus, which became official in India yesterday. Also Read - Infinix Smart 4 Plus with 6.82-inch display, 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme C11 First Sale: Price, Specifications

Realme C11 will go on sale for the first time today at 12:00PM IST via Flipkart and Realme.com. It is priced at Rs 7,499 and available for purchase in rich green and rich grey color. There is only one memory option of 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. We could see Realme add a second memory option depending on response for the device. This year, Realme is taking a subtle approach with the C-series smartphone. The smartphone is still made from plastic case but the design is understated. Also Read - Realme C15 with 6,000mAh battery to launch on 28 July

It does not scream shiny or vibrant colors and instead goes with simple colors of green and grey. There is a strip running down from the camera module to the lower end on the back of the device. This is a subtle addition to the smartphone’s overall look and feel. Realme C11 is built around a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels, the smartphone runs Realme UI based on Android 10. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G35 with 2GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage. Also Read - Realme to launch smartphone series with punch-hole front camera

On the back, Realme C11 features a 13-megapixel main camera paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you get a 5-megapixel camera with support for 1080p video recording. The smartphone also packs a large 5,000mAh battery and comes with 10W charging. As we observed in our review, Realme C11 is not as good as the Realme C3 in terms of performance. However, it wins for those looking for a simple device in the sub-Rs 8,000 price segment. If you are not in a hurry then we recommend waiting for the launch of Redmi 9 from Xiaomi.