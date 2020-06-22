Realme C11 key specifications and design leaked online

Realme will soon launch a new entry-level phone called Realme C11. The device will be the first to come with Mediatek’s Helio G35 processor, which is yet to be announced. This model will also have a new design compared to its previous iterations. Now, a new leak has appeared online that showcases the smartphone’s design. Also Read - Realme XT update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Realme recently published some images as a teaser, and one of them showed the back of the phone, but with the camera area covered. Now, a Twitter user @i_am_myself7 has published an image of the upcoming Realme C11, which reveals its design and some other key specifications via a poster.

The image shows that the Realme C11, in its front area, has a classic design with a drop-shaped notch, as seen in other phones from the Realme C series. The device has slim bezels, especially in the sides, while the bottom frame is slightly thicker than the rest.

At the back, the Realme C11 features a square camera module, like the Pixel 4 and iPhone 11 series. The camera housing carries two camera sensors, whose specifications are unknown, and an LED flash. Since there is no fingerprint scanner seen on the images, the smartphone is likely to have ditched that, or it may have a side-mounted scanner.

Realme C11 expected features and launch

According to the poster, the Realme C11 smartphone could flaunt a 6.5 inches screen. It could also feature a large 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support. Moreover, its dual cameras will be compatible with Nightscape mode. The device is also seen to have a 3.5mm audio jack in its lower frame. The Realme C11 is likely to launch soon, and it will arrive in Malaysia first. It will be available in gray and green colors and could make its debut to other countries soon after.