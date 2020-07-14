comscore Realme C11 Dual camera Phone Launched in India: Price, Specs, Design
Realme C11 with 6.5-inch display, 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, Specifications

With Realme C11, Realme is once again combining the best of design, performance and imaging in this price segment. With Redmi 9 yet to launch, the smartphone will easy sailing in the market.

Realme C11 is the newest budget smartphone from the company in India. After launching the Narzo series and Realme X3 series, the company is launching its new affordable smartphone. For Realme, the C-series has been an important device and one that contributes major sales volume. Last year, the company nailed this segment with C3. Now, it is making a leap in the form of Realme C11. With Redmi Note 9 set to launch in India on July 20, the company is up against formidable challenges in the market. Also Read - Realme 30W 10,000mAh power bank to launch today in India; check details

Realme C11 launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme C11 is coming to India only in one storage variant. The 2GB RAM variant with 32GB storage is priced at Rs 7,499. The smartphone will go on sale for the first time on July 22 via Flipkart. While it is available only in one storage option, the smartphone does support a 3-card slot. There is support for dual-SIM and one dedicated SD card slot as well. The device also supports expandable storage up to 256GB via this SD card slot. It comes in two color options called rich green and rich grey. Also Read - Realme smartphone with 6,000mAh battery teased online; check details

In terms of specifications, Realme C11 offers plastic build and the back is textured for a firm grip. It is equipped with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, which is fabricated using a 12nm process and has a clock speed of 2.3GHz. It comes with 2GB LPPDR4 RAM, 32GB storage that can be further expanded up to 256GB via dedicated microSD card slot. Also Read - Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart; check price, features and more

For imaging, Realme C11 offers dual rear camera setup that is designed similar to that of Pixel 4 series. The main camera is a 13-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture and support for Chroma Boost. It is paired with a second 2-megapixel camera for portrait. At the front, the smartphone features a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture and AI beauty mode. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and runs Realme UI based on Android 10. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery in a 9.1mm thick chassis that weighs 196 grams. Realme claims the battery is rated with 40 days of standby, making it longest in Realme smartphones.

