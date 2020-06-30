The Realme C11 has been launched in Malaysia. The device is being offered in two colors, including Mint Green and Pepper Grey colors. The Realme C11 comes with a price label of RM429 (approximately Rs 7,560), which puts it directly in competition with the Redmi 9C that comes with an extra rear camera and a fingerprint reader.

The latest Realme phone will go on sale from July 7 via online retailer Shopee.com. With the device, Realme is offering customers free Realme Buds 2 earphones as a part of the launch offer. It features a Geometric Art design, a MediaTek chip, a big screen, and battery. Read on to know more about it.

Realme C11: Specifications, features

The newly launched Realme C11 is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, similar to the Xiaomi Redmi 9C. The budget smartphone runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It will be available in 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage option. The company has also given an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

The Realme C11 ships with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, just like other budget phones from the company. It features a waterdrop-style notched display. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The handset also packs two cameras at the back. It offers a 13-megapixel main shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Under the hood, there is also a 5,000mAh battery.

The same battery we have also seen on many Realme phones. The handset also offers support for reverse charging tech. The device features a micro USB port and a headphone jack. The Chinese company claims that Realme C11’s battery can deliver 40-day standby. It is said to offer up to 12.1 hours of gaming, 21.6 hours of movies watching time, or 31.9 hours of voice calls.