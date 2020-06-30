comscore Realme C11 launched with 6.5-inch display, 5,000mAh battery: Price
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme C11 launched with 6.5-inch display, 5,000mAh battery: Price, features
News

Realme C11 launched with 6.5-inch display, 5,000mAh battery: Price, features

News

The latest Realme C11 has been launched and the phone will go on sale from July 7 via online retailer Shopee.com.

  • Published: June 30, 2020 5:24 PM IST
Realme C11

The Realme C11 has been launched in Malaysia. The device is being offered in two colors, including Mint Green and Pepper Grey colors. The Realme C11 comes with a price label of RM429 (approximately Rs 7,560), which puts it directly in competition with the Redmi 9C that comes with an extra rear camera and a fingerprint reader.

The latest Realme phone will go on sale from July 7 via online retailer Shopee.com. With the device, Realme is offering customers free Realme Buds 2 earphones as a part of the launch offer. It features a Geometric Art design, a MediaTek chip, a big screen, and battery. Read on to know more about it.

Watch: Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Realme C11: Specifications, features

The newly launched Realme C11 is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, similar to the Xiaomi Redmi 9C. The budget smartphone runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It will be available in 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage option. The company has also given an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

The Realme C11 ships with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, just like other budget phones from the company. It features a waterdrop-style notched display. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The handset also packs two cameras at the back. It offers a 13-megapixel main shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Under the hood, there is also a 5,000mAh battery.

The same battery we have also seen on many Realme phones. The handset also offers support for reverse charging tech. The device features a micro USB port and a headphone jack. The Chinese company claims that Realme C11’s battery can deliver 40-day standby. It is said to offer up to 12.1 hours of gaming, 21.6 hours of movies watching time, or 31.9 hours of voice calls.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 30, 2020 5:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch
News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch
Nokia 3.1 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Nokia 3.1 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Realme C11 launched: Price, features

News

Realme C11 launched: Price, features

MediaTek introduces new Helio G35 and G25 gaming series chipsets

Gaming

MediaTek introduces new Helio G35 and G25 gaming series chipsets

PUBG Mobile: Livik Map details released by Tencent Games

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Livik Map details released by Tencent Games

Most Popular

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Realme Buds Q Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch

Nokia 3.1 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Realme C11 launched: Price, features

Oppo Find X2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Realme X50 Pro gets June 2020 security update | BGR India

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Related Topics

Related Stories

List of Smartphones Made in India

Top Products

List of Smartphones Made in India
Realme C11 launched: Price, features

News

Realme C11 launched: Price, features
Realme X50 Pro gets June 2020 security update | BGR India

News

Realme X50 Pro gets June 2020 security update | BGR India
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C11 स्मार्टफोन 5000mAh बैटरी और ड्यूल कैमरा सेटअप के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

बैन किए गए टॉप 10 चाइनीज ऐप्स के ये हैं विकल्प, बिना रुके होंगे काम

Xiaomi स्मार्ट कॉफी मशीन, गेमिंग मॉनीटर समेत ये 5 डिवाइस जल्द करेगी लॉन्च

LG Harmony 4 फोन ड्यूल रियर कैमरा, 3,500mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Realme Smart TV आज दोपहर 12 बजे 32इंच, 43इंच साइज के साथ Flipkart पर सेल के लिए आएगा

Latest Videos

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India
Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda
Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch
News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch
Nokia 3.1 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Nokia 3.1 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Realme C11 launched: Price, features

News

Realme C11 launched: Price, features
Oppo Find X2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Oppo Find X2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Realme X50 Pro gets June 2020 security update | BGR India

News

Realme X50 Pro gets June 2020 security update | BGR India

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers