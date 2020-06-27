Realme C11 listed on Indonesia's e-commerce site Lazada

Realme is set to launch its new entry-level phone Realme C11 on June 30. The device will first be announced in the Malaysian and Indonesian markets. Now, ahead of its official unveiling, the Realme C11 has been listed on the Indonesian retailer site – Lazada. The listing reveals the key specifications of the Realme C11 and showcases the smartphone in new render images.

The renders that we can see in the listing belong to the Mint Green and Pepper Gray color variants. The Realme C11 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a drop-shaped notch design and supports HD+ resolution. The listing does not give any information about its front camera. However, it is likely to come with a 5-megapixel or 8-megapixel front sensor. The smartphone lacks a fingerprint reader, but it will arrive with support for facial unlocking.

Watch: Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Realme C11: Expected features

As revealed in a previous report, the Realme C11 will debut with a new design for the company’s lineup. From this model, we will see a design change with a square-shaped camera module. The device could feature a dual-camera setup, with 13-megapixel (primary) and 2-megapixel (depth) sensors. The primary camera will also have the Super Nightscape mode to improve photos in low light conditions.

The C11 is said to feature the new MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. In terms of RAM and storage capacity, it will be available in 2GB or 3GB RAM variants. Both variants will come equipped with 32GB of internal storage. A dedicated microSD card slot is also available to expand the storage further.

The C11 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with standard 10W charging capacity, considering it’s an entry-level device. The smartphone will run on the Android 10 operating system under the Realme UI customization layer. The actual price of the phone is not mentioned in the Lazada listing. However, after the June 30 release, Lazada will hold its first flash sale of the Realme C11 on July 1. The device is also expected to reach India and global markets in the near future.