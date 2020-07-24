comscore Realme C11 next sale on July 29 via Flipkart: Price in India, specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme C11 next sale on July 29 via Flipkart: Price in India, specifications and more
News

Realme C11 next sale on July 29 via Flipkart: Price in India, specifications and more

News

The next sale of Realme C11 will take place on July 29 via Flipkart and its price in India is set at Rs 7,499.

  • Published: July 24, 2020 4:48 PM IST
Realme C11 review

The next sale of Realme C11 will take place on July 29 and its price in India is set at Rs 7,499. This price is for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. The device will be available for purchase via Flipkart at 12:00PM. The key highlights of the latest Realme C11 phone are a 6.5-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras, and more. This will be the second time the Realme C11 sale will take place via the e-commerce website. Also Read - Realme 6i First Impressions: A more affordable Realme 6

Realme C11: Specifications, features

The Realme C11 offers plastic build and the back is textured for a firm grip. It is equipped with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, which is fabricated using a 12nm process and has a clock speed of 2.3GHz. It comes with 2GB LPPDR4 RAM, 32GB storage that can be further expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. Also Read - Realme 6i launched in India with MediaTek Helio G90T; check price, features, specifications

Watch: Realme C11 Camera Review

For imaging, Realme C11 offers a dual rear camera setup that is designed similar to that of Pixel 4 series. The main camera is a 13-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture and support for Chroma Boost. It is paired with a second 2-megapixel camera for portrait. At the front, the smartphone features a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture and AI beauty mode. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and runs Realme UI based on Android 10. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery in a 9.1mm thick chassis that weighs 196 grams. Also Read - Realme 6i India launch today: Live stream link, specifications, expected price, and more

Realme C11 review: Best in the segment?

Also Read

Realme C11 review: Best in the segment?

While it is available only in one storage option, the smartphone does support a 3-card slot. There is support for dual-SIM and one dedicated SD card slot as well. The device also supports expandable storage up to 256GB via this SD card slot. It comes in two color options called rich green and rich grey. The Realme C11 price in India is set at Rs 7,499.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 24, 2020 4:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Realme C11 next sale on July 29 via Flipkart: Check details
News
Realme C11 next sale on July 29 via Flipkart: Check details
Black Shark 3S gaming phone could launch soon

News

Black Shark 3S gaming phone could launch soon

PUBG available for 67 percent discount at PlayStation Summer Sale 2020

Gaming

PUBG available for 67 percent discount at PlayStation Summer Sale 2020

Honor 9A, Honor 9S to launch in India on July 31

News

Honor 9A, Honor 9S to launch in India on July 31

Most Popular

Realme 6i First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 to be now manufactured in India

Realme C11 next sale on July 29 via Flipkart: Check details

Black Shark 3S gaming phone could launch soon

Honor 9A, Honor 9S to launch in India on July 31

Realme 6i launched in India

Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 6i First Impressions

?p=904818

Realme 6i First Impressions
Realme C11 next sale on July 29 via Flipkart: Check details

News

Realme C11 next sale on July 29 via Flipkart: Check details
Phones with high-refresh display in India

Top Products

Phones with high-refresh display in India
Best Realme 4G Smartphone in 2020

Top Products

Best Realme 4G Smartphone in 2020
Best Realme dual sim phone

Top Products

Best Realme dual sim phone

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Y51s स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा के साथ मिलती है दमदार बैटरी

Realme 6i स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Netflix टेस्ट कर रहा है नया फीचर, यूजर्स दस महीने तक होल्ड कर पाएंगे मैम्बरशिप

Realme C15 स्मार्टफोन में होगा क्वाड रियर कैमरा सेटअप और 6000 mAh की दमदार बैटरी

चाइनीज कंपनी का ये स्मार्टफोन भारत में देख रहा था कपड़ों के आर-पार, अब जाकर बंद हुआ ये फीचर

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

News

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability
Realme C11 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C11 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

Hands On

OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing
BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Features

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

News

Apple iPhone 11 to be now manufactured in India
News
Apple iPhone 11 to be now manufactured in India
Realme C11 next sale on July 29 via Flipkart: Check details

News

Realme C11 next sale on July 29 via Flipkart: Check details
Black Shark 3S gaming phone could launch soon

News

Black Shark 3S gaming phone could launch soon
Honor 9A, Honor 9S to launch in India on July 31

News

Honor 9A, Honor 9S to launch in India on July 31
Realme 6i launched in India

News

Realme 6i launched in India

new arrivals in india

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers