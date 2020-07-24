The next sale of Realme C11 will take place on July 29 and its price in India is set at Rs 7,499. This price is for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. The device will be available for purchase via Flipkart at 12:00PM. The key highlights of the latest Realme C11 phone are a 6.5-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras, and more. This will be the second time the Realme C11 sale will take place via the e-commerce website. Also Read - Realme 6i First Impressions: A more affordable Realme 6

Realme C11: Specifications, features

The Realme C11 offers plastic build and the back is textured for a firm grip. It is equipped with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, which is fabricated using a 12nm process and has a clock speed of 2.3GHz. It comes with 2GB LPPDR4 RAM, 32GB storage that can be further expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. Also Read - Realme 6i launched in India with MediaTek Helio G90T; check price, features, specifications

Watch: Realme C11 Camera Review

For imaging, Realme C11 offers a dual rear camera setup that is designed similar to that of Pixel 4 series. The main camera is a 13-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture and support for Chroma Boost. It is paired with a second 2-megapixel camera for portrait. At the front, the smartphone features a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture and AI beauty mode. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and runs Realme UI based on Android 10. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery in a 9.1mm thick chassis that weighs 196 grams. Also Read - Realme 6i India launch today: Live stream link, specifications, expected price, and more

While it is available only in one storage option, the smartphone does support a 3-card slot. There is support for dual-SIM and one dedicated SD card slot as well. The device also supports expandable storage up to 256GB via this SD card slot. It comes in two color options called rich green and rich grey. The Realme C11 price in India is set at Rs 7,499.