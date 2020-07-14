comscore Realme C11 Dual Sim Phone Launching in India Today : Watch live stream
Realme C11 with dual rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery to launch in India today: How to watch livestream

Realme C11 will debut as an entry-level smartphone offering a big 5,000mAh battery and dual rear camera setup.

  • Published: July 14, 2020 8:18 AM IST
Realme C11

Realme C11, the new entry-level smartphone, is set to launch in India today. The smartphone is likely to arrive as the successor to Realme C3 and sounds like a huge leap in terms of naming convention. The fourth largest smartphone brand in the country has been on a roll. It launched the Realme Narzo series in May and then followed up with Realme X3 series. Now, it is set to launch Realme C11 as a more affordable option. Also Read - Vivo TWS Neo launch teased, expected to debut alongside X50 Series on July 16

Realme C11 India Launch: How to watch livestream

Realme C11 is not a new smartphone and it made its debut in Malaysia last month. The smartphone is a budget device priced at RM429 and we expect it to be priced between Rs 7,000 and Rs 10,000 in India. Realme is hosting another online launch event where it will make the C11 official. There is a possibility that the company will also debut Realme 6i at this event. The launch is scheduled for 1PM IST and you will be able to watch it live on YouTube and other social media channels. You can also watch via the video embedded below. Also Read - Amazfit Bip S Lite to launch in India on July 29; will compete with Realme Watch

With Redmi Note 9 confirmed to launch in India on July 20, the battle for the entry-level price segment is set to heat up. Realme C-series, however, has been a best-seller in this price segment. With C3, the company nailed the perfect balance between design, performance and price. Now, it seems to be continuing on that path with Realme C11. It offers a similar textured plastic back and is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com; check details

Realme C11 is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. However, we expect to see a 3GB RAM variant as well in the country. There is a dual rear camera setup placed in the shape of a square like the one seen on Google Pixel 4 series. The main camera is a 13-megapixel unit paired with a second 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and runs Realme UI based on Android 10.

