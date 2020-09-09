comscore Realme C11 sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart; check details | BGR India
Realme C11 sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart; check details

The Realme C11 is priced at Rs 7,499 for the 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant.

  Published: September 9, 2020 9:38 AM IST
The Realme C11 will go on sale today at 12pm via Flipkart and the Realme.com website. Key features of the new Realme budget device include a large 5,000mAh battery, support for reverse charging, and 32GB in-built storage. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, the Realme C11 comes with a dual-camera setup at the back. Also Read - Realme 7i to be unveiled on September 17, specifications leaked

For interested buyers, the phone is priced at Rs 7,499 for the 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant. The Realme C11 is also available in two color variants – green and grey. As for the sale offers, Flipkart is only offering a 5 percent unlimited cashback (capped at Rs 500) on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and a 10 percent instant discount (capped at Rs 400) with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. One can also go for standard EMI options with applicable charges. Realme is bundling 6-month Google One trial on availing exchange, No Cost EMI, or Complete Mobile Protection, notes Flipkart. Also Read - Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications

Specifications, features

The Realme C11 offers a plastic build and the back is textured for a firm grip. It is equipped with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, which is fabricated using a 12nm process and has a clock speed of 2.3GHz. It comes with 2GB LPPDR4 RAM and 32GB internal storage. Also Read - Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, offers

While it is available only in one storage option, the smartphone does support a 3-card slot. There is support for dual-SIM and one dedicated SD card slot as well. The device also supports expandable storage up to 256GB via this SD card slot.

For imaging, Realme C11 offers a dual rear camera setup that is designed similar to that of the Pixel 4 series. The main camera is a 13-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture and support for Chroma Boost. It is paired with a second 2-megapixel camera for portraits. At the front, the smartphone features a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture and AI beauty mode. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and runs Realme UI based on Android 10. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery in a 9.1mm thick chassis that weighs 196 grams.

Best Sellers