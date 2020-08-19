comscore Realme C11 sale today at 12 via Flipkart, Realme.com | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme C11 sale today at 12 via Flipkart, Realme.com; check details
News

Realme C11 sale today at 12 via Flipkart, Realme.com; check details

News

The Realme C11 is priced at Rs 7,499 for the 2GB RAM, 32GB storage variant.

  • Published: August 19, 2020 9:07 AM IST
Realme C11 review 1

The Realme C11 will go on sale today at 12pm via Flipkart and the Realme.com website. Key features of the new Realme budget device include a large 5,000mAh battery, support for reverse charging, and 32GB in-built storage. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, the Realme C11 comes with a dual-camera setup at the back. Also Read - New Realme phones with 65W fast charging, 4500mAh batteries set to launch soon

For interested buyers, the C11 is priced at Rs 7,499 for the 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant. The Realme C11 is also available in two color variants – green and grey. As for the sale offers, Flipkart is only offering a 5 percent unlimited cashback (capped at Rs 500) on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and a 10 percent instant discount (capped at Rs 400) with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. One can also go for standard EMI options with applicable charges. Realme is bundling 6-month Google One trial on availing exchange, No Cost EMI, or Complete Mobile Protection, notes Flipkart. Also Read - Realme C12 Review: A welcome refresh

Watch: Realme 6i Camera Review

Realme C11: Specifications, features

The Realme C11 offers plastic build and the back is textured for a firm grip. It is equipped with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, which is fabricated using a 12nm process and has a clock speed of 2.3GHz. It comes with 2GB LPPDR4 RAM and 32GB internal storage. Also Read - Realme C11 review: Best in the segment?

While it is available only in one storage option, the smartphone does support a 3-card slot. There is support for dual-SIM and one dedicated SD card slot as well. The device also supports expandable storage up to 256GB via this SD card slot.

Realme C11 review: Best in the segment?

Also Read

Realme C11 review: Best in the segment?

For imaging, Realme C11 offers a dual rear camera setup that is designed similar to that of the Pixel 4 series. The main camera is a 13-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture and support for Chroma Boost. It is paired with a second 2-megapixel camera for portraits. At the front, the smartphone features a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture and AI beauty mode. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and runs Realme UI based on Android 10. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery in a 9.1mm thick chassis that weighs 196 grams.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 19, 2020 9:07 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme C11

Realme C11

7499

realme UI Based on Android 10
MediaTek Helio G35
13MP Primary Camera + 2MP Portrait Lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Netflix opening tune gets an upgrade for the big screen
Entertainment
Netflix opening tune gets an upgrade for the big screen
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

OnePlus Scout unified search comes to Oxygen OS

News

OnePlus Scout unified search comes to Oxygen OS

Motorola Razr 5G certified with 2800mAh battery

News

Motorola Razr 5G certified with 2800mAh battery

Apple supplier hiring 10,000 people for local iPhone production

News

Apple supplier hiring 10,000 people for local iPhone production

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Realme C11 sale today at 12 via Flipkart, Realme.com

OnePlus Scout unified search comes to Oxygen OS

Motorola Razr 5G certified with 2800mAh battery

Apple supplier hiring 10,000 people for local iPhone production

Asus ZenFone 7 series to be unveiled on August 26

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme C11 sale today at 12 via Flipkart, Realme.com

News

Realme C11 sale today at 12 via Flipkart, Realme.com
Best Smartphone for Photographers

Top Products

Best Smartphone for Photographers
Best Phone with 6000mah Battery

Top Products

Best Phone with 6000mah Battery
Realme phones with 65W fast charging under works

News

Realme phones with 65W fast charging under works
Best Realme 4G Smartphone in 2020

Top Products

Best Realme 4G Smartphone in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max की सेल आज, डिस्काउंट के साथ मिल रहे हैं कई बेनिफिट्स

Realme C11 बजट स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, जानें मिलने वाले ऑफर्स

Dream11 को मिली IPL की टाइटल स्पॉन्सरशिप, चीनी कंपनी वीवो की लेगा जगह

जियो फोन से कर सकेंगे UPI पेमेंट, आया Jio Pay फीचर

OnePlus ने अपने पुराने स्मार्टफोन को नहीं दिए यह फीचर, किया था वादा!

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Features

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager
Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

Features

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed
MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup
Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

News

Realme C11 sale today at 12 via Flipkart, Realme.com
News
Realme C11 sale today at 12 via Flipkart, Realme.com
OnePlus Scout unified search comes to Oxygen OS

News

OnePlus Scout unified search comes to Oxygen OS
Motorola Razr 5G certified with 2800mAh battery

News

Motorola Razr 5G certified with 2800mAh battery
Apple supplier hiring 10,000 people for local iPhone production

News

Apple supplier hiring 10,000 people for local iPhone production
Asus ZenFone 7 series to be unveiled on August 26

News

Asus ZenFone 7 series to be unveiled on August 26

new arrivals in india

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers