Realme C11 sale today at 12 via Flipkart, Realme.com

The Realme C11 will go on sale today at 12pm via Flipkart and the Realme.com website. Key features of the new Realme budget device include a large 5,000mAh battery, support for reverse charging, and 32GB in-built storage. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, the Realme C11 comes with a dual-camera setup at the back. Also Read - New Realme phones with 65W fast charging, 4500mAh batteries set to launch soon

For interested buyers, the C11 is priced at Rs 7,499 for the 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant. The Realme C11 is also available in two color variants – green and grey. As for the sale offers, Flipkart is only offering a 5 percent unlimited cashback (capped at Rs 500) on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and a 10 percent instant discount (capped at Rs 400) with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. One can also go for standard EMI options with applicable charges. Realme is bundling 6-month Google One trial on availing exchange, No Cost EMI, or Complete Mobile Protection, notes Flipkart. Also Read - Realme C12 Review: A welcome refresh

Realme C11: Specifications, features

The Realme C11 offers plastic build and the back is textured for a firm grip. It is equipped with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, which is fabricated using a 12nm process and has a clock speed of 2.3GHz. It comes with 2GB LPPDR4 RAM and 32GB internal storage. Also Read - Realme C11 review: Best in the segment?

While it is available only in one storage option, the smartphone does support a 3-card slot. There is support for dual-SIM and one dedicated SD card slot as well. The device also supports expandable storage up to 256GB via this SD card slot.

For imaging, Realme C11 offers a dual rear camera setup that is designed similar to that of the Pixel 4 series. The main camera is a 13-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture and support for Chroma Boost. It is paired with a second 2-megapixel camera for portraits. At the front, the smartphone features a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture and AI beauty mode. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and runs Realme UI based on Android 10. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery in a 9.1mm thick chassis that weighs 196 grams.

