News

Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart and Realme India website

News

The smartphone only comes in one variant in India with 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The Realme C11 price in India starts from 7,499.

  • Published: July 31, 2020 10:49 AM IST
realme-C11

The Realme C11 will go on sale today through Flipkart and the company’s official website at 12 noon. The smartphone only comes in one variant in India with 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The Realme C11 price in India starts from 7,499. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 Pro set to launch in India today: Expected price, specs, how to watch livestream

As for the sale offers, Flipkart is not offering any great deals. Interested buyers will only be able to avail a 5 percent instant discount on SBI credit card and EMI transactions. There is also a 5 percent unlimited cashback (capped at Rs 500) on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and five percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. One can also go for the no-cost EMI option, which is available with up to nine months. Also Read - Xiaomi gets sued by InterDigital in India for patents infringement

Realme C11: Specifications, features

The Realme C11 offers plastic build and the back is textured for a firm grip. It is equipped with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, which is fabricated using a 12nm process and has a clock speed of 2.3GHz. It comes with 2GB LPPDR4 RAM and 32GB internal storage. Also Read - Samsung India launches 'Referral Program' and 'Student Program' to boost online sales

While it is available only in one storage option, the smartphone does support a 3-card slot. There is support for dual-SIM and one dedicated SD card slot as well. The device also supports expandable storage up to 256GB via this SD card slot. It comes in two color options called rich green and rich grey.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

For imaging, Realme C11 offers a dual rear camera setup that is designed similar to that of Pixel 4 series. The main camera is a 13-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture and support for Chroma Boost. It is paired with a second 2-megapixel camera for portrait. At the front, the smartphone features a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture and AI beauty mode. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and runs Realme UI based on Android 10. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery in a 9.1mm thick chassis that weighs 196 grams.

Features Realme C11
Price 7499
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35
OS realme UI Based on Android 10
Display 6.5” Mini-drop Fullscreen-1600×720 HD+
Internal Memory 2GB +32GB
Rear Camera 13MP Primary Camera + 2MP Portrait Lens
Front Camera 5MP AI Selfie Camera
Battery 5000mAh
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 31, 2020 10:49 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Honor 9A, Honor 9S और Honor MagicBook 15 आज होंगे भारत में लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

Oppo Reno 4 Pro आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट को लाइव

Realme 6i स्मार्टफोन आज पहली बार फ्लिपकार्ट पर इन धमाकेदार ऑफर्स के साथ आएगा सेल पर

Infinix Smart 4 Plus की सेल आज Flipkart पर, सबसे कम कीमत में खरीदें 6000mAh बैटरी फोन

Realme Narzo 10A की सेल आज Flipkart पर, 5000mAh बैटरी, 4 कैमरा वाले फोन को इस कीमत में खरीदें

