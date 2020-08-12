comscore Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM: Check price in India, offers
Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM: Check price in India, offers and more

The Realme C11 only comes in one variant in India with 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. It has been priced at Rs 7,499.

  • Published: August 12, 2020 9:15 AM IST
The Realme C11 will go on sale today through Flipkart and the company’s official website at 12 noon. The smartphone only comes in one variant in India with 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. It has been priced at Rs 7,499. Also Read - Unknown Realme smartphone bags FCC certification

As for the sale offers, Flipkart is only offering a 5 percent unlimited cashback (capped at Rs 500) on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and 10 percent instant discount (capped at Rs 400) with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. One can also go for standard EMI options with applicable charges. Realme is bundling 6-month Google One trial on availing exchange, No Cost EMI or Complete Mobile Protection, notes Flipkart. Also Read - Realme Smart TV with 43-inch and 32-inch panels now available offline: Check price, features

Realme C11: Specifications, features

The Realme C11 offers plastic build and the back is textured for a firm grip. It is equipped with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, which is fabricated using a 12nm process and has a clock speed of 2.3GHz. It comes with 2GB LPPDR4 RAM and 32GB internal storage. Also Read - Realme C15 and Realme C12 may launch in India soon, hints Realme on Twitter

While it is available only in one storage option, the smartphone does support a 3-card slot. There is support for dual-SIM and one dedicated SD card slot as well. The device also supports expandable storage up to 256GB via this SD card slot. It comes in two color options called rich green and rich grey.

Watch Video: Realme C11 Camera Review

For imaging, Realme C11 offers a dual rear camera setup that is designed similar to that of Pixel 4 series. The main camera is a 13-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture and support for Chroma Boost. It is paired with a second 2-megapixel camera for portrait. At the front, the smartphone features a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture and AI beauty mode. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and runs Realme UI based on Android 10. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery in a 9.1mm thick chassis that weighs 196 grams.

