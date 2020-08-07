Realme C11 update rolling out with August 2020 security patch

Realme is rolling out a new software update for its newly-launched Realme C11 smartphone. The latest software update for the device brings the August 2020 Android security patch along with some bug fixes and overall system stability to the phone. The update is reportedly rolling out for the users based in India, Pakistan, and Indonesia. Also Read - Realme X3 Pro may feature Snapdragon 855+ SoC: All you need to know

The latest update carries the software build version RMX2185_11_A.67 and is about 3.0 GB in firmware size, RealmeUpdate reports. The software runs on the latest Android 10 OS, with realme UI 1.0 custom skin on top. It brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with the August 2020 security patch. Also Read - Xiaomi to develop India-exclusive version of MIUI without banned Chinese apps

The company is rolling out the new update via OTA (Over The Air) in a staged manner. Thus, it may take a while to reach all Realme C11 units gradually. Users will receive a push notification for installing the firmware. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A flash sale at 12PM on Flipkart and Realme website: Price, offers, specifications

As per the Android bulletin changelog, the August 2020 security patch fixes a host of security bugs. It mentions fixes for 10 high vulnerabilities in the framework build and 4 high issues in the system component. One of these flaws could have exploited the smartphone’s data file security. The update also addresses the security issues in the Kernel components.

Realme C11 features, specifications

The Realme C11 flaunts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1560 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, it has a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme C11 has a Mediatek Helio G35 SoC and PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It packs a 5,000-mAh battery with dual-sim support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.