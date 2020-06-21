Realme C11 will launch with the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset

Realme is preparing to launch another phone, this time for the entry-level range. The device could be the new Realme C11, which will also bring something special. The new entry-level device from the former sub-brand of Oppo will be the first to feature MediaTek’s new Helio G35 SoC. Also Read - Realme India CEO reveals Android 10 timeline for Realme C2

The debut of the Realme C11 will first take place in Malaysia, which will be followed by its expansion into other regions. The official Facebook page of Realme Malaysia has shared a teaser image with a text that says, "The world's first MediaTek Helio G35: play more smoothly". However, the specific device name is not disclosed in the post description.

Still, the brand appears to have confirmed its name and design to its fans and other Malaysian media. This confirmation was accompanied by a teaser image from the back of the smartphone. In the image, the area around ​​the cameras has been covered. Hence, we do not know the number of sensors it will have or the shape of the module. Although it has been previously mentioned that the Realme C11 is coming soon, the release date is yet to be announced.

The upcoming Realme C11 first appeared in the leaks with its model number RMX2185. It was spotted in the listing on the Indonesian TKDN certification portal. Shortly after that, the device successfully passed several certifications, such as CEE from Europe, SIRIM from Malaysia, and NBTC from Thailand, in which its name was also revealed.

Realme C11 expected features

Unfortunately, as of this writing, nothing else is known about this phone. The only thing we know is that it will be an entry-level phone powered by the (still unannounced) MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, and it will be compatible with 4G connectivity.

Based on what we were able to see on the Realme C3, we can expect the new C11 to have dual or triple camera setup, HD+ display, adequate battery, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the Android 10 OS-based on Realme UI customization layer. Now that the company has started promoting it, we will surely have many more details coming soon.

