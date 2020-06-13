It looks like smartphone maker Realme is currently working on a new device behind the scenes. Before we proceed further, it is worth noting that it is not the Realme X50t or the Realme X3. Instead, the device that we are talking about is likely the Realme C11. According to the information available, the unreleased device comes with model number RMX2185. As part of the preparations, it looks like the company is currently in the certification phase. As per the latest report, we spotted the device on certification websites in two countries. Let’s check out the details regarding the rumored Realme C11 (RMX2185) here. Also Read - Realme 3, Realme 3i gets a new software update in India with several new features and bug fixes

Realme C11 spotted on certification websites; details

According to a report from Gizmochina, the device surfaced on the SIRIM certification agency in Malaysia. In addition, we also spotted the device at NBTC, the certification agency for Thailand. The report also noted that it is not the first time that we have seen the device pop-up online. It first surfaced on TKDN, the certification agency in Indonesia in May 2020. The initial report noted that the listing just had the model number, RMX2185. Rumors around the time guesstimated that the model number may belong to the Realme X50t or the X3. Now, this new report confirmed that the device will likely launch under the name Realme C11. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro 5G Android 11 beta 1 roll out in early July: All you need to know

Watch: Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Now that we know the actual name of the device, let’s check out how it fits in the Realme smartphone-lineup. To provide some context, the Realme C series includes all the budget devices along with borderline okay specifications. Beyond the usual name, there is no new information available regarding the Realme C11. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A sale in India today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, specifications

Take a shot in the dark, it is likely that the device will come with Android 10-based Realme UI. The report also speculated that the device may feature a MediaTek Helio G-series SoC. Considering the certification process, it is likely that the device may launch in the coming weeks, if not days.

Story Timeline