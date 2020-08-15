comscore Realme C12 announced in Indonesia ahead of India launch
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme C12 announced with 6,000mAh battery, Helio G35; India launch set for August 18
News

Realme C12 announced with 6,000mAh battery, Helio G35; India launch set for August 18

News

The Realme C12 features 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It is set to launch alongside the Realme C15 in India on August 18.

  • Published: August 15, 2020 12:18 PM IST
Realme C12

The Realme C12 has been launched in Indonesia at a price of IDR 1,899,000 (roughly Rs 9,636). The launch comes hot on the heels of the Realme C15, which was unveiled in the country a month ago. Key features of the Realme C12 include a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, a sizeable 6,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras and reverse charging. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great battery life, impressive cameras, value for money

Realme has launched the smartphone in a single variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Realme C12 will be sold at a reduced price of IDR 1,749,000 (roughly Rs 8,875) via a limited flash sale starting August 16. Colors on offer include Marine Blue and Coral Red. The Realme C12 is expected to debut in India alongside the Realme C15 on August 18. Ahead of the launch, the phones have already been listed on Flipkart. Also Read - Realme C12 display, chipset, camera details confirmed on Flipkart ahead of India launch

Watch: Realme 6i Camera Review

Realme C12 specifications, features

The Realme C12 is powered by the 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. This is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. The phone also has a huge 6,000mAh battery with support for reverse charging via cable. Rather disappointingly, it supports only 10W charging. Also Read - Realme India CEO reveals Android 10 timeline for Realme C2

Realme’s latest budget smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Software-wise, the phone runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. The dual-SIM smartphone has a triple camera setup at the back. There is a primary 13-megapixel shooter with an aperture of f/2.2. This is accompanied by a 2-megapixel black and white lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, is a 5-megapixel selfie camera enclosed in a waterdrop notch.

The Realme C15, which is also making its way to Indian shores alongside the Realme C12, features better cameras, 18W fast charging, and the option of 4GB RAM. It is powered by the same Helio G35 chipset and also features a 6,000mAh battery. It has been launched in Indonesia at a starting price of 1,999,000 (roughly Rs 10,144).

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 15, 2020 12:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Google Doodle celebrates India s musical legacy on Independence Day
News
Google Doodle celebrates India s musical legacy on Independence Day
Nokia 5.3 listed on official India website: Check specs

News

Nokia 5.3 listed on official India website: Check specs

Apple could launch foldable iPad with micro-LED screen

News

Apple could launch foldable iPad with micro-LED screen

Samsung Galaxy A-series could get 3 major Android updates

News

Samsung Galaxy A-series could get 3 major Android updates

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review

OnePlus Buds Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

Realme C12 announced in Indonesia ahead of India launch

Google Doodle celebrates India s musical legacy on Independence Day

Nokia 5.3 listed on official India website: Check specs

Apple could launch foldable iPad with micro-LED screen

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme C12 announced in Indonesia ahead of India launch

News

Realme C12 announced in Indonesia ahead of India launch
Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money
Best Realme Phone under 40000

Top Products

Best Realme Phone under 40000
Amazon beats Flipkart in Q2 smartphone sales online in India: Counterpoint

News

Amazon beats Flipkart in Q2 smartphone sales online in India: Counterpoint
Best Dual Selfie Camera Phone in India

Top Products

Best Dual Selfie Camera Phone in India

हिंदी समाचार

Jio का धांसू ऑफर, JioFi 4G के साथ 5 महीने तक फ्री में मिलेगा डाटा और कॉलिंग का लाभ

Redmi K20 Pro को 6000 रुपये डिस्काउंट के साथ खरीदने का आज आखिरी मौका

Happy Independence Day 2020: Google Doogle में दिखी देश की कलाकृति की झलक

Soundcore ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Life Dot 2 ईयरबड्स, मिलेगा 100 घंटे का म्यूजिक प्ले बैक

Reliance Jio के हैं ये 5 धमाकेदार प्लान्स, हर दिन मिलेगा 2GB डाटा

Latest Videos

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup
Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class
BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

Features

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Video Review: A turning point for laptops

Reviews

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Video Review: A turning point for laptops

News

Realme C12 announced in Indonesia ahead of India launch
News
Realme C12 announced in Indonesia ahead of India launch
Google Doodle celebrates India s musical legacy on Independence Day

News

Google Doodle celebrates India s musical legacy on Independence Day
Nokia 5.3 listed on official India website: Check specs

News

Nokia 5.3 listed on official India website: Check specs
Apple could launch foldable iPad with micro-LED screen

News

Apple could launch foldable iPad with micro-LED screen
MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers