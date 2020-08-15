Realme C12 announced in Indonesia ahead of India launch

The Realme C12 has been launched in Indonesia at a price of IDR 1,899,000 (roughly Rs 9,636). The launch comes hot on the heels of the Realme C15, which was unveiled in the country a month ago. Key features of the Realme C12 include a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, a sizeable 6,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras and reverse charging. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great battery life, impressive cameras, value for money

Realme has launched the smartphone in a single variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Realme C12 will be sold at a reduced price of IDR 1,749,000 (roughly Rs 8,875) via a limited flash sale starting August 16. Colors on offer include Marine Blue and Coral Red. The Realme C12 is expected to debut in India alongside the Realme C15 on August 18. Ahead of the launch, the phones have already been listed on Flipkart.

Realme C12 specifications, features

The Realme C12 is powered by the 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. This is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. The phone also has a huge 6,000mAh battery with support for reverse charging via cable. Rather disappointingly, it supports only 10W charging.

Realme’s latest budget smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Software-wise, the phone runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. The dual-SIM smartphone has a triple camera setup at the back. There is a primary 13-megapixel shooter with an aperture of f/2.2. This is accompanied by a 2-megapixel black and white lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, is a 5-megapixel selfie camera enclosed in a waterdrop notch.

The Realme C15, which is also making its way to Indian shores alongside the Realme C12, features better cameras, 18W fast charging, and the option of 4GB RAM. It is powered by the same Helio G35 chipset and also features a 6,000mAh battery. It has been launched in Indonesia at a starting price of 1,999,000 (roughly Rs 10,144).