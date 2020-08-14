comscore Realme C12 display, chipset, camera details confirmed on Flipkart
Realme C12 display, chipset, camera details confirmed on Flipkart ahead of India launch

The Flipkart listing has confirmed Realme C12 display, camera, chipset, and battery details ahead of the official India launch.

  • Published: August 14, 2020 11:30 AM IST
Realme C12

The Realme C12 and Realme C15 are all set to launch in India on August 18. Ahead of the launch, Flipkart is gradually revealing all the features of the devices. While specifications of the Realme C15 are already known, a lot of Realme C12 details were under wraps. The Flipkart listing has now confirmed C12 display, camera, chipset, and battery details ahead of the official India launch. Also Read - itel Vision 1 3GB RAM variant launched on Flipkart, sale on August 18

Realme C12: Specifications, features

The Realme C12 will pack a 6.5-inch display, which is likely to supports HD+ resolution similar to other budget Realme phones. It will have 88 percent screen to body ratio, and a mini-drop notch on the front. It is likely to be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, as per Flipkart listing.  At the back of the phone, there will be three cameras and one sensor on the front for selfies. Also Read - Samsung claims Galaxy Note 20 pre-booking notifications hit 5 lakh in India

Watch: Realme 6i Camera Review

The rear camera setup will include a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor. The details of the other two sensors are currently unknown. The Realme C12 will come with camera features like Chroma Boost, Slo-Mo video, HDR mode, portrait, nightscape mode, and more. The upcoming Realme phone will also offer a whopping 6,000mAh battery. One will also find a fingerprint sensor at the backside of the handsets. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A with Mediatek Helio G70 sale today at 12PM: Price in India, specs

Realme C15 specifications

The Realme C15 was launched in Indonesia with a 6.5-inch display, Android 10, and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. It is paired with GE8320 GPU, and up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM + 128GB storage. As for photography, the quad rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

The setup also includes a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front is an 8-megapixel sensor. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The Realme C15 and Realme C12 could be priced under Rs 10,000 price segment in India. Both the budget phones will likely go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com. The launch event will kick on August 18 at 12:30PM.

