Realme C12 to go its first sale today via Flipkart

Realme C12 to go its first sale today: Here are its prices and all specifications you should know

The Realme C12 was launched last week in India as an affordable smartphone with some standout features. The C12 costs Rs 8,999 and will go on sale via Flipkart at 12 noon.

  Published: August 24, 2020 9:17 AM IST
Realme C12

Last week, Realme announced its budget Realme C12 for India at a very low price of Rs 8,999. The smartphone is now going on its first sale via Flipkart today. The sale will begin from 12 noon and you can book it until the stocks last. Both the colour variants of the Realme C12 will be on sale today. Do note that the Realme C15 will be on sale from August 27. Realme is offering a couple of financing options for the C12. Also Read - Realme 7 Pro और Realme 7 स्मार्टफोन 20 हजार रुपये के कम में होंगे लॉन्च, ये होंगी खूबियां

The C12 comes in only a single storage variant in India. The phone comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage as standard. That said, there’s an option to expand the storage via a micro SD card. Realme is bundling a few bank offers to make the deal sweeter. There’s a 10 percent discount on Federal Bank Debit Cards whereas Axis Bank credit card customers can get a discount of 5 per cent. Also Read - Realme C12, C15 launched in India: Specifications, price, features, and more

WATCH: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review

Realme C12 specifications

The Realme C12 is by all intents and purposes a budget Android smartphone for the sub-Rs 10,000 segment. It is quite similar to the Realme C11 but offers upgrades in key areas. The C12 has a massive battery, a large display and a triple camera system that’s rare for a phone in this price category. Also Read - Realme C12 Review: A welcome refresh

With the C12, Realme is offering a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display has thin bezels and a waterdrop notch on the top to hold the selfie camera. The phone carries a fingerprint sensor at the back. There’s also an option of using the Face Unlock system for biometric verification. Inside, the Realme C12 has MediaTek Helio G35 chipset paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10.

As for the camera, the Realme C12 has a triple camera setup at the back. The main camera has a 13-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.2. This is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and another B/W sensor. The third sensor is used for depth detection. For selfies, you get a 5-megapixel camera with lots of beauty adjustment features and a portrait mode.

The C12 is the only phone in its category to offer a massive 6000mAh battery. In our review, we found the phone to easily last for two days on a single charge. Realme bundles a 10W charger in the box along with a micro USB cable. There’s also a headphone jack on the C12. for wireless connectivity, there’s Bluetooth 5.0 along with 2.4GHZ Wi-Fi connectivity.

  • Published Date: August 24, 2020 9:17 AM IST

