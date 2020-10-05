Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM: All you need to know

Realme C12 will be made available for purchase today via flash sale at 2:00PM. The Realme C12 launched a few months ago as a budget smartphone priced slightly above Realme C11. With a massive 6,000mAh battery and a big 6.5-inch display, the Realme C12 is among the most feature-rich smartphones in sub-9K segment. Also Read - Poco X3 with 120Hz display set to go on sale today: India price, specs and other details

Realme C12: Price, colors, offers

The Realme C12 comes in two colors – Power Silver and Power Blue. It comes in only one variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage priced at Rs 8,999. The phone costs almost the same as the Narzo 10A but it has a few standout features of its own. It will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com at 2:00PM.

On Flipkart, you can avail 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

Realme C12 specifications

The Realme C12 is a low-cost Android smartphone for the sub-Rs 10,000 segment. Based on the Realme C11, it offers upgrades in key areas such as a massive battery, large display, and a triple camera system. Realme offers a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The display has thin bezels and a waterdrop notch on the top to hold the selfie camera. The phone gets a fingerprint sensor at the back. There’s also the Face Unlock system for biometric verification. The Realme C12 has MediaTek Helio G35 chipset paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10.

As for the camera, the C12 has a triple camera setup at the back. The main camera has a 13-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.2. This is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and another B/W sensor. The third sensor is used for depth detection. For selfies, you get a 5-megapixel camera with beauty adjustment features and a portrait mode.

The C12 offers a big 6000mAh battery. In our review, we found the phone to easily last for two days on a single charge. Realme bundles a 10W charger in the box along with a micro USB cable. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone port on the C12.