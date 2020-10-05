comscore Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM: All you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM: All you need to know
News

Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM: All you need to know

News

The Realme C12 comes in two colors – Power Silver and Power Blue. It comes in only one variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage priced at Rs 8,999.

  • Published: October 5, 2020 11:38 AM IST
Realme C12

Realme C12 will be made available for purchase today via flash sale at 2:00PM. The Realme C12 launched a few months ago as a budget smartphone priced slightly above Realme C11. With a massive 6,000mAh battery and a big 6.5-inch display, the Realme C12 is among the most feature-rich smartphones in sub-9K segment. Also Read - Poco X3 with 120Hz display set to go on sale today: India price, specs and other details

Realme C12: Price, colors, offers

The Realme C12 comes in two colors – Power Silver and Power Blue. It comes in only one variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage priced at Rs 8,999. The phone costs almost the same as the Narzo 10A but it has a few standout features of its own. It will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com at 2:00PM. Also Read - Realme 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, full specifications

On Flipkart, you can avail 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Also Read - Upcoming Realme Q-series phone with Android 11 passes 3C certification

Realme C12 specifications

The Realme C12 is a low-cost Android smartphone for the sub-Rs 10,000 segment. Based on the Realme C11, it offers upgrades in key areas such as a massive battery, large display, and a triple camera system. Realme offers a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The display has thin bezels and a waterdrop notch on the top to hold the selfie camera. The phone gets a fingerprint sensor at the back. There’s also the Face Unlock system for biometric verification. The Realme C12 has MediaTek Helio G35 chipset paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

As for the camera, the C12 has a triple camera setup at the back. The main camera has a 13-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.2. This is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and another B/W sensor. The third sensor is used for depth detection. For selfies, you get a 5-megapixel camera with beauty adjustment features and a portrait mode.

The C12 offers a big 6000mAh battery. In our review, we found the phone to easily last for two days on a single charge. Realme bundles a 10W charger in the box along with a micro USB cable. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone port on the C12.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 5, 2020 11:38 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme C11

Realme C11

7499

realme UI Based on Android 10
MediaTek Helio G35
13MP Primary Camera + 2MP Portrait Lens
Realme C12

Realme C12

8999

Realme UI based on Android 10
MediaTek Helio G35 chipset
13-megapixel primary sensor + 2-megapixel depth sensor+ 2-megapixel macro sensor

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM
News
Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM
Xiaomi Redmi 9 flash sale in India today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 flash sale in India today at 12PM

Poco X3 with 120Hz display set to go on sale today

News

Poco X3 with 120Hz display set to go on sale today

Realme 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 sale today via Flipkart

News

Realme 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 sale today via Flipkart

HP Spectre series, Envy series refreshed with new Intel chips

Laptops

HP Spectre series, Envy series refreshed with new Intel chips

Most Popular

Infinix Note 7 Review

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Review

Asus ZenBook 14 UM425 review

Oppo Enco W51 review: Great audio with ANC now more accessible

Dell Alienware m15 R3 Review

Infinix Hot 10 launched in India

Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM

Xiaomi Redmi 9 flash sale in India today at 12PM

Poco X3 with 120Hz display set to go on sale today

Realme 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 sale today via Flipkart

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM

News

Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM
Poco X3 with 120Hz display set to go on sale today

News

Poco X3 with 120Hz display set to go on sale today
Realme 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 sale today via Flipkart

News

Realme 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 sale today via Flipkart
Upcoming Realme Q-series smartphone passes 3C certification

News

Upcoming Realme Q-series smartphone passes 3C certification
Realme 7i to launch on October 7 alongside Special Edition Realme 7 Pro

News

Realme 7i to launch on October 7 alongside Special Edition Realme 7 Pro

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite स्मार्टफोन भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, Bluetooth SIG से मिला अप्रूवल

Moto Razr 5G स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट लाइव

Xiaomi Redmi 9 की सेल आज, अमेजन से सिर्फ 424 रुपये की EMI पर खरीदें

Rs1000 EMI में खरीदें 6000mAh बैटरी, 13MP ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा वाला Realme C12, Flipkart पर सेल आज 2 बजे

6000mAh बैटरी, 4 कैमरा वाले Realme Narzo 20 फोन की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, Xiaomi को टक्कर

Latest Videos

Poco X3 Camera Review

Reviews

Poco X3 Camera Review
Realme 7 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 7 Pro Camera Review
Infinix Note 7 Camera Review

Reviews

Infinix Note 7 Camera Review
Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Infinix Hot 10 launched in India
News
Infinix Hot 10 launched in India
Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM

News

Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM
Xiaomi Redmi 9 flash sale in India today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 flash sale in India today at 12PM
Poco X3 with 120Hz display set to go on sale today

News

Poco X3 with 120Hz display set to go on sale today
Realme 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 sale today via Flipkart

News

Realme 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 sale today via Flipkart

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers