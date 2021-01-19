Realme introduced its budget Realme C12 in India back in August 2020 with a single RAM and Storage option. Now, months later, the company has introduced another RAM/Storage option for the budget smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s, Lava budget phones, Realme V15 5G launched: Today’s tech news

Realme C12 gets a new variant

The Realme C12 now has a new 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage variant, which is priced at Rs. 9,999. This is in addition to the 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage option that was available at the time of the launch. The 3GB/32GB model is priced at Rs. 8,999. Also Read - Realme V15 5G launched: Price, features, availability

The new Realme C12 variant is now available to buy via Realme.com and Flipkart. It will hit the stacks on January 20, via leading retail stores. Also Read - Realme winter sale announced: Offers on Realme Watch, Buds Wireless Pro and more

To recall, the Realme C12 falls in the sub-10K price range and comes with several highlighting features. The phone gets a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD Mini-drop display with a waterdrop notch and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 gaming processor. As mentioned earlier, it now has two RAM/Storage options.

In the camera department, there are three AI rear cameras: a 13-megapixel primary snapper, a 2-megapixel B&W lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera is rated at 5-megapixel and supports the ‘Panoselfie’ feature to take wider selfies. The cameras support features such as Super Nightscape, Chroma Boost, Slow-motion videos, Beauty mode, Portrait mode, and 1080p video-recording.

The Realme C12 comes with a huge 6,000mAh battery with support for a 10W charger. The battery supports Super Power Saving mode and Reverse Charge feature via OTG. It runs Realme UI based on Android 10. Additionally, it features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, the Face Unlock feature.

With a Geometric Gradient Design, the Realme C12 comes in Power Blue and Power Silver colors. The design ensures lesser smudges, scratches, and calls for a fireproof rear panel.